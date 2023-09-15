South Korean entertainment powerhouse YG Entertainment has issued a statement responding to swirling rumors about BLACKPINK member Lisa Manoban's contract renewal. The rumors had created a buzz within the global K-pop community and among BLACKPINK's dedicated fanbase, known as BLINKs.

Lisa, who hails from Thailand, is a key member of BLACKPINK, one of the most globally recognized K-pop acts. Her rap skills, stage presence, and unique fashion sense have garnered her a dedicated following not only in South Korea but also worldwide.

It has been seven years since BLACKPINK's debut in 2016, and so far, the group and its management has been silent when it comes to the contract renewal of members Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa. Fans are worried that the group may start to branch out similar to One Direction especially since the K-pop members have been venturing into separate solo projects in acting and music alike.

Just recently, YG Entertainment affirmed in a press release saying, “We are discussing renewing Lisa's contract. The rumor has not been officially confirmed,” which is what the entertainment industry told TV Report.

The news of contract discussions comes at a time when the K-pop industry has seen several high-profile departures and contract negotiations involving prominent idols. Fans of BLACKPINK and Lisa eagerly await further developments while hoping for a positive outcome that allows her to continue contributing to the group's success.

As discussions continue, YG Entertainment has assured fans that updates will be provided as soon as there are any significant developments regarding Lisa's contract renewal. The agency and fans alike are optimistic about the future and look forward to Lisa's continued success within BLACKPINK and the global music industry.