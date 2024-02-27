Zendaya and Matthew McConaughey are just two of the names who will be presenting the Oscar statuettes this March 10 for the 96th Academy Awards, according to Oscars X (formerly Twitter) post.
McConaughey won in 2014 for best actor in a leading role for Dallas Buyers Club.
The first list of presenters include Mahershali Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Yeoh.
Curtis, Quan and Yeoh won last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once for best actress in a supporting role, actor in a supporting role and actress in a leading role, respectively.
Fraser, who won best actor in a leading role last year for his role in The Whale will also be presenting.
Oscar winners as presenters
The Oscar winners on the list include Ali who won twice for best actor in a supporting role in 2017 (Moonlight) and 2019 (Green Book), Cage for best actor in a leading role in 1996 (Leaving Las Vegas), Nyong'o who won best actress in a supporting role in 2014 (12 Years a Slave), Pacino who won in 1993 for best actor in a leading role (Scent of a Woman) and Rockwell who won in 2018 for best actor in a supporting role (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).
The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as this year's host and the show will be live on ABC.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has the most number of nominations this year with 13. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor things has 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has 10. The best picture lineup include American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.
Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer said, “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”
