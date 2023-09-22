Zendaya‘s recent Instagram post left fans wondering if she and Tom Holland were engaged. The 27-year-old actress shared a selfie where she was wearing a massive ring on her right finger, USMagazine reports. Speculation about a possible engagement quickly spread among Zendaya and Tom Holland's fans.

However, Zendaya addressed the rumors in a subsequent Instagram Story video, laughing off the engagement speculation. “I can't post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!” she said in the video.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zendaya on Instagram Stories 😭 pic.twitter.com/5j4yboMham — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 22, 2023

To further clarify the situation, Zendaya reposted the full body shot of the original photo and wrote, “Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao.” In the photo, Zendaya can be seen wearing a Golden State Warriors hat.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been notoriously private about their relationship. They initially met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 but kept their romance out of the public eye for several years, often denying they were more than friends. It wasn't until July 2021, when photographers captured them sharing a kiss in Holland's car during a trip to Los Angeles, that their relationship became public knowledge.

Addressing the challenges of fame and privacy, Holland said in a 2021 interview with GQ, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Despite the engagement rumors being dispelled, fans of the couple continue to follow their relationship with great interest.