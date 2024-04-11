The time is here and the UFC 300 Co-Main Event will see a battle for the Strawweight Championship as we bring you our betting prediction and pick. Two fellow countrywomen from China will go to battle as Champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against No. 1-ranked contender Yan Xiaonan. Don't miss a second of this electric bout! Check out our UFC odds series for our Zhang-Yan prediction and pick.
Zhang Weili (24-3) has gone 8-2 in the UFC en route to becoming the Strawweight Champion. After losing her belt to Rose Namajunas and failing to win it back, she won three consecutive bouts captured the title back from Carla Esparza, and defended against Amanda Lemos. Now, she'll look to defend again against the newest rising star from China. Zhang stands 5'4″ with a 63-inch reach.
Yan Xiaonan (17-3) comes into her first title bout with an 8-2 UFC record since 2017. A mainstay in the division, she's gone 5-2 over her last seven and has won back-to-back fights over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade to get to this point. She'll get her first crack at the title against an opponent she has great respect for. Yan stands 5'5″ with a 63-inch reach.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Zhang Weili-Yan Xiaonan Odds
Zhang Weili: -510
Yan Xiaonan: +385
Over 4.5 rounds: -105
Under 4.5 rounds: -125
Why Zhang Weili Will Win
Zhang Weili is coming into this fight once again as champion and getting her belt back had to do a ton for her confidence following the sage against Rose Namajunas. She simply didn't look like her usual self against Namajunas and quickly returned to her champion form following her return. She's one of the most unusual female fighters we've seen in terms of the violence she emits in the cage. Her striking is world-class and she's also an extremely dangerous wrestler and submission artist. She's been able to do the majority of her work on the feet, but her wrestling advantage could come in handy during this fight.
To retain her title, Zhang Weili may have to play a patient game and weather the early storm from Yan Xiaonan. It's her opponent's first title shot and Zhang has been in this position constantly over the last five years – expect a frantic first round out of these two as they try to get a feel for each others' games. Still, Zhang will be a much more well-rounded fighter and if she's smart, she should be able to use Yan's aggression to her advantage. If this fight hits the ground, we should see a decent advantage from Zhang in the wrestling transitions and keeping Yan on her back and in compromising spots.
Why Yan Xiaonan Will Win
Yan Xiaonan has been waiting for this moment for quite some time and she's happy to be getting her first title shot against a fellow Chinese fighter. At the end of the day, China will have a new champion either way, but Yan Xiaonan believes it's finally her turn to reign with the belt. She's an uber-aggressive striker with a seemingly unbreakable chin. She walks forward into the fire and isn't afraid to eat a few shots just to get her own off. She's extremely fast with her hand speed and she's quick to close the distance and fire off combinations to both the head and body. If she catches Zhang sluggish early in the fight, she could be able to land a knockout blow and win early.
Still, Yan Xiaonan will have to ignore any pre-fight jitters and know that she belongs in this position. While she's the massive underdog, she will have Zhang's respect from the start of this fight and she should look to immediately press the action. This fight favors Zhang the longer it can go, so Yan would benefit greatly from starting fast and putting Zhang on her back foot from the first round. Her quickness in the scrambles will also serve her well and we can expect her to try and keep this fight in striking distance.
Final Zhang Weili-Yan Xiaonan Prediction & Pick
This will be a great first half to the pair of Championship fights atop the UFC 300 card and it's been a long time coming for these two to meet in the octagon. Chinese fans will be winners either way as one of their own will be crowned champion, but can Zhang Weili continue her impressive run with the belt against a hungry title challenger?
Yan Xiaonan will have a chance to win this fight with her aggression. Zhang would favor a more drawn-out fight that takes place both on the feet and on the ground, while Yan will look to immediately pressure and turn this into a brawl from the first round.
Ultimately, we have to side with the lopsided betting odds and pick Zhang Weili here. While Yan Xiaonan is deserving of this shot and she's earned it with impressive wins, Zhang Weili still stands a notch above everyone else in the division and it'll take a perfect performance to dethrone her from the title. Expect an amazing fight that ends with Zhang retaining her title.
Final Zhang Weili-Yan Xiaonan Prediction & Pick: Zhang Weili (-510); UNDER 4.5 Rounds (-125)