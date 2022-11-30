Published November 30, 2022

By Mike Johrendt · 3 min read

The Milwaukee Brewers have already made waves this offseason, as the departure of David Stearns from President of Baseball Operations sent shockwaves through the MLB offseason. Couple that with the recent trade of Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for what looks like a money-saving move, and you have the makings of a wild offseason for the Brewers.

Extension talks will likely be the biggest part of their offseason checklist this winter, as players like Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, and Brandon Woodruff all could see a long-term extension dangled in front of them. The Brewers look to be on the precipice of falling back to mediocrity if a few moves are not made this offseason, so looking to the trade market is the best way to make that happen.

When it comes to making deals, the Brewers typically would look to bring in talent that can help the MLB club right off the bat, as this team has plenty of big-league talent to get back to the postseason. Manager Craig Counsell has used his hometown skills to help this roster succeed, and even if they came up short last year, they have a chance to make that a thing of the past.

As Matt Arnold slides into the decisionmaker’s chair, it will be interesting to see which position groups he targets the most in any exploratory talks this offseason. And if he decides to make a trade this offseason, it should be this one.

Brewers Trade Target

When looking at their roster, the position of catcher could use the most love. With Victor Caratini the only catcher on the roster with extensive MLB experience and Omar Narvaez heading into free agency, they need to add some talent here.

Caratini is a fine option, but his best days are behind him, so adding a guy like Danny Jansen from the Blue Jays would go a long way to helping tide things over. A trade for Jansen would add some much-needed depth for the Brewers, all the while freeing up a log jam for the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old catcher actually has ties to Wisconsin, having been born in Appleton, so a little homecoming would make for a touching story for sure. But the Brewers likely are not interested in a heartwarming trade, they just want to see results, and Jansen can help with that.

Jansen had one of his best offensive seasons this past year, slashing .260/.339/.516, the highest numbers in each category of his career. His defense is not bad either, as he is known for commanding a pitching staff well and can more than handle himself behind the dish calling a game.

With two years left on his current deal, Jansen likely would not come with a super high price tag, but one that the Brewers would need to cobble a real package together for. The Blue Jays are no stragglers when it comes to making a deal, and any sort of package that comes together likely will see both teams betting on upside plays – Jansen is proven enough to make good on that bet.

The Brewers prioritize veteran leadership at key positions, and a trade for Jansen just feels right – while they may find themselves in a bidding war this offseason for a player at a premium position that can start from day one, it is imperative that they take a chance and make sure they offer the best deal.

Not every day does a catcher like Jansen come available on the open market, and while he may not be one of the top household names at his position in the MLB, he certainly can be what the Brewers would need – a solid offensive option at catcher who is solid calling balls and strikes and is a trusted voice in a clubhouse that certainly could use one now and again.