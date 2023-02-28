The Chargers were flying high in their Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Justin Herbert was throwing the ball with authority and Los Angeles built a 27-0 lead. And then the roof fell in and they Chargers suffered a humiliating defeat.

It appeared that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was in deep trouble after losing that game, but he has held on to his position. However, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was sent packing shortly thereafter.

It seemed the Chargers offense was more responsible for blowing the lead against the Jaguars and turning it into a 31-30 defeat. The play calling may have been the biggest issue, as they failed to keep the clock moving by failing to run the ball in crucial situations.

The Chargers need help on both sides of the ball, and here are two players the Chargers can trade for in the offseason in order to put a stronger team on the field in 2023.

Wide receiver Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Chargers have two fine receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, but the rest of the receiving crew may need quite a bit of help to take full advantage of quarterback Justin Herbert’s skill.

However, it’s not just a matter of supplementing Williams and Allen. It’s a matter of making sure the Chargers have their best receivers on the field at all times.

Williams, 28, is still in his prime and should remain there for at least 2 more years. However, Allen is 30 years old, and he played in just 10 of 17 games for the Chargers last year. It may be difficult to count on Allen for a full season.

The belief here is that the Chargers should acquire Mike Evans of the Buccaneers in a trade. Evans has been a vital part of the Tampa Bay offense throughout his 9-year NFL career. However, fortunes in Tampa Bay are likely to take a major downturn with the retirement of Tom Brady.

The Bucs managed to win the NFC South last season with Brady, but the team had clearly gone downhill. Even if they could survive the relatively weak NFC South, they fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

Evans is a 6-5, 231 receiver who is capable of dominating the opposition with his size, skill and speed. He had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards and 6 touchdowns last year, and that came on the heels of catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

The belief here is that Evans will be a sensational target for Evans, and he could prove to be especially viable in the red zone.

DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

Payne is well on his way to becoming a superstar on the defensive line. He had 11.5 sacks last season for the Commanders, and his rookie contract is now up.

The Commanders are not about to let the 25-year-old just walk out the door. This appears to be the kind of situation where Washington may tag Payne with the franchise tag and trade him.

Once that happens, the team that receives Payne could negotiate a longer-term deal with the defensive lineman. That would likely make him a happier and more motivated player.

In addition to his sack total, Payne had 64 tackles and 18 tackles for loss last season. He also had 5 passes defensed and 1 fumble recovery

Payne is the kind of defensive lineman that a team could depend on for 3-5 years, and he would be a wonderful acquisition for the Chargers.