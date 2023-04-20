Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft has been full of quarterback discussions, with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis all expected to go early. The Indianapolis Colts have the 4th overall choice, so landing Stroud or Young feels like a pipe dream.

However, Kentucky QB Will Levis makes a lot of sense for the Colts, and that just got a major shot in the arm from NFL Draft insider Daniel Jeremiah, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“There’s a lot of people in the league that you talk to — GMs and HCs — that feel like Will Levis is a good fit. The stuff he can do, athletically, is intriguing when you think about Shane Steichen and his work w/ Jalen Hurts and Herbert…”

The Colts hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach, and there is no question they need to select a quarterback in this draft. Levis has all of the tools you can ask for, although there are questions about his numbers at Kentucky.

Levis dazzled during his Pro Day with some impressive throws, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a couple of other teams reportedly in the mix. Levis even took a visit recently with the New England Patriots, so there is a lot of interest for him.

The Carolina Panthers are widely expected to select Bryce Young first, and the Houston Texans also need a QB and have been linked to CJ Stroud. That means Will Levis would be there at four for the Colts unless a team trades up with the Arizona Cardinals.