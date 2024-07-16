Ryan Helsley looks to add NL Relvier of the Year to his list of accolades as the second half of the MLB season begins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2024 NL Reliever of the Year prediction and pick.

Since the award became official in 2014, only six different pitchers have won the award in the National League. The award has been dominated by the Brewers, who have won the award in five of the last six years with two different players. Further, the award has been dominated by closers. Only once has a closer not won the award. That was Devin Williams in 2020, who was the set-up man to three-time winner Josh Hader. Williams would go on to win the award again though in 2023, having 36 saves to his name that year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Odds

Ryan Helsely: -125

Robert Suarez: +340

Kyle Finnegan: +850

Raisel Iglesias: +1200

Tanner Scott: +2500

Evan Phillies: +5000

Kevin Ginkel: +16000

AJ Minter: +20000

Aroldis Chapman: +20000

Paul Sewald: +20000

Favorites To Win 2024 NL Reliever of the Year

The St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsely leads the charge for the NL Reliever of the Year award. Helsley leads the majors with 32 saves this year while having a 2.36 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. Further, he has only blown two saves this year. He blew one in his first appearance of the year but took the win over the Dodgers. He then just recently blew a save on July 5 against the Washington Nationals, but once against took the win in the game. Further, Helsely has a 3-3 record on the year. Still, his 1.17 WHIP would be the highest of any player to ever receive the award in the NL. His 2.36 ERA would also be the third-highest of any reliever to win the award.

Robert Suarez is tied for fifth in the majors in saves this year, and is second in offs to win the award. Suarez has a 4-1 record this year with 22 saves, a 1.67 ERA, and a .90 WHIP. His ERA and WHIP numbers are much closer to those who normally win the award, but he has not had a lot of save opportunities. He has had just 24 chances this year to get a save. Further, his strike-out numbers are low for a winner of the Reliever of the Year award. Still, if the Padres make a run in the second half of the season, he could easily be in line for more save opportunities. With his low ERA and WHIP, if he can get near the league lead in saves, Suarez could steal the award.

Sleepers To Win 2024 NL Reliever of the Year

Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals is third on odds but has much longer odds than the first two. First, he is third in the majors and second, in nthe NL in saves this year with 25. Like Helsely, he does have a higher ERA though. He sits with a 2.45 ERA this year and a 1.02 WHIP. Finnegan has a 2-4 record and has blown four saves this year. Two things work against him making a run. First, the Nationals are not a good team, and he would be lacking opportunities for saves this year. Second, he could be a trade chip for the Nationals who look to be sellers at the deadline.

Raisel Iglesias will not be lacking opportunities with the Atlanta Braves. So far this year, he has 22 saves with a 2.02 ERA and a .79 WHIP. He has blown just two saves this year, with the last one being on May 3rd. Still, he is in a similar situation as Ryan Helsely and Kyle Finnegan. For a closer, he has a high ERA. He does have the best WHIP of the group though, and with more opportunities, could climb his way to the position to steal this award.

Final 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Prediction and Pick

Statistically, Kyle Finnegan should be in the best position to win this award. He has the highest WAR among all of the major players for the award this year. His ERA and Strikeout numbers are not great though. Further, getting some opportunities for him may be tough. Robert Suarez should see plenty of save opportunities. He has a better ERA, WHIP, and WAR than Ryan Helsely and Raisel Iglesias. His strike-out numbers are lower, but he has given up the fewest runs, and second-fewest home runs among the group. If he continues to get save opportunities and can tick up the strikeouts some, he will be walking away with the award.

Final 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Prediction and Pick: Robert Suarez (+340)