NBA MVPs are some of the greatest basketball players in the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that they're also capable of thriving on the international stage. Here is a look at 21 NBA MVPS who are also Olympic medalists.

Kevin Durant

MVP: 2014

Olympic Medal: Gold (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Not only did the 2014 NBA MVP become the Team USA Olympics all-time leading scorer, but Kevin Durant also earned his fourth Olympic gold medal, the most by any player in Olympic men's basketball History. Durant is easily an unstoppable force in the NBA and in FIBA competitions.

MVP: 2021, 2022, 2024

Olympic Medal: Silver (2016), Bronze (2024)

Arguably the most dominant center in the NBA and in the rest of the world today, Nikola Jokic has won in the NBA and at the Olympic level. He recently carried Serbia to a spectacular bronze-medal finish to add to his stacked collection of hardware. He's also the lone non-USA player in this list.

LeBron James

MVP: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Olympic Medal: Bronze (2004), Gold (2008, 2012, 2024)

Defying Father Time, LeBron James is continuing to show why he is one of the GOATs of the sport. Not only did he collect his third gold medal in Paris, he's also now tied for the most Olympic medals for any men's basketball player while earning the Olympic MVP.

Kevin Garnett

MVP: 2004

Olympic Medal: Gold (2000)

Kevin Garnett became a fan favorite thanks to his heart and hustle. The 2004 NBA MVP brought those to the 2000 Sydney Olympics, helping Team USA avert disaster against Lithuania before capturing the gold medal.

Kobe Bryant

MVP: 2008

Olympic Medal: Gold (2008 and 2012)

As the face of the Redeem Team, Kobe Bryant pretty much rescued Team USA from the rest of the world. Without him, Team USA wouldn't have re-established its gap against its international rivals en route to two-straight Olympic gold medals.

Michael Jordan

MVP: 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998

Olympic Medal: Gold (1984 and 1992)

Considered as the GOAT by many, Michael Jordan was an iconic superstar who imprinted his class in the NBA with five MVPs and six NBA championships. His Airness continued to impress on the international stage as one of the main attractions of the 1992 Dream Team in Barcelona. He also won an Olympic gold medal in Los Angeles at a time when NBA stars were yet to play.

Shaquille O'Neal

MVP: 2000

Olympic Medal: Gold (1996)

A dominant force in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal ruled the league to capture the 2000 NBA MVP to go along with a three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers. O'Neal was also part of the Team USA squad at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, making the host nation proud by capturing his lone gold medal.

Allen Iverson

MVP: 2001

Olympic Medal: Bronze (2004)

Allen Iverson was one of the most influential and controversial players to ever play in the NBA. The 2001 NBA MVP singlehandedly carried the Philadelphia 76ers during his peak. He was also a silver lining in the disappointing Team USA squad at the 2004 Olympics that settled for bronze.

Tim Duncan

MVP: 2002, 2003

Olympic Medal: Bronze (2004)

Speaking of the disastrous 2004 Olympics, Tim Duncan was the cornerstone of that Team USA squad. The San Antonio Spurs great, however, struggled to adapt to the international play. Nonetheless, his play was sufficient enough to snag a bronze medal before abruptly ending his FIBA career.

MVP: 2018

Olympic Medal: Gold (2012)

James Harden was part of the Team USA squad that dominated the 2012 London Olympics. The eventual NBA MVP came off the bench and provided some much needed scoring for the second unit.

Russell Westbrook

MVP: 2017

Olympic Medal: Gold (2012)

An explosive dunker and triple-double machine in the NBA, Russell Westbrook made sure to capitalize on every fastbreak opportunity by dunking hard in international play. The 2017 NBA MVP was unstoppable in transition during the 2012 London Olympics.

Larry Bird

MVP: 1984, 1985, 1986

Olympic Medal: Gold (1992)

It's a shame that Larry Bird only got to represent Team USA when he was way past his prime. Fortunately, Bird was still able to be a part of the Dream Team that captured gold in Barcelona.

Magic Johnson

MVP: 1987, 1989, 1990

Olympic Medal: Gold (1992)

Another superstar we wish that we saw more in a Team USA uniform was Magic Johnson. The Showtime Lakers great always brought in more entertainment, especially when he teamed up with fellow superstars en route to gold in Barcelona with the Dream Team.

Charles Barkley

MVP: 1993

Olympic Medal: Gold (1992 and 1996)

It's often overlooked that Charles Barkley was the greatest player of that Dream Team in Barcelona. Four years later, the 1993 NBA MVP proved it once again by dominating the Olympics in Atlanta.

Hakeem Olajuwon

MVP: 1994

Olympic Medal: Gold (1996)

It took some time before Hakeem Olajuwon was given the green light to play for Team USA. However, the wait was worth it as the naturalized center helped the red, white, and blue capture the gold on their home floor in Atlanta.

David Robinson

MVP: 1995

Olympic Medal: Bronze (1988), Gold (1992 and 1996)

Known as The Admiral, David Robinson was one of the fixtures of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty. Furthermore, he was also a Team USA national team mainstay, having earned three Olympic medals.

Karl Malone

MVP: 1997 and 1999

Olympic Medal: Gold (1992 and 1996)

The Mailman never won an NBA championship in his illustrious career. However, Karl Malone did get a taste of winning it all by earning two-straight Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Oscar Robertson

MVP: 1964

Olympic Medal: Gold (1960)

Oscar Robertson became one of the best all-around players in the NBA. Basketball fans got a glimpse of that when he led the national team to a gold medal at the 1960 Olympics.

Bill Russell

MVP: 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1965

Olympic Medal: Gold (1956)

Bill Russell would go on to win 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics in the NBA. Fortunately, he was able to wear the red, white, and blue once at the 1956 Olympics, carrying the national team to a gold-medal finish.

MVP: 2015, 2016

Olympic Medal: Gold (2024)

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Stephen Curry had a smashing Olympics debut. After struggling in the first few games, Curry got hot in the best time possible, where he exploded in the semifinals before shooting the lights out against host team France in the gold-medal game.

Joel Embiid

MVP: 2023

Olympic Medal: Gold (2024)

After controversially backing out of the French national team, Joel Embiid reinforced Team USA in Paris. While it led to countless boos from the home crowd, Embiid remained ready and steady to help Team USA earn gold in Paris.