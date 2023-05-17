After months of waiting, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is officially over. The San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 1 pick en route to select Victor Wembanyama from France. While the center has been in the news for a long time, other players have emerged as intriguing prospects in the 2023 class. That is the case for Taylor Hendricks out of UCF.

In his lone year as a Knight, Hendricks averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 47.8% from the field and 78.2% from the charity stripe. On the defensive end, he put up 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals against just 2.0 fouls a night.

For his performance, he earned nine AAC Rookie of the Week awards, a conference record. He also received AAC All-Freshman Team and Second-Team All-AAC honors.

Differently from Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, two of the top prospects this year, Hendricks emerged as a potential lottery pick throughout the season. With his display of 3-point shooting and defense, the power forward/center could contribute right away.

Now that fans know the order of the first round of this year’s draft, it gives a more general idea of where some players will land. With all that in mind, here are the three best NBA Draft destinations for UCF’s Taylor Hendricks after the lottery.

3. Indiana Pacers – No. 7 pick

One possible destination for Hendricks is the Indiana Pacers, who own the No. 7 pick. This past season, the Pacers had a promising start and were even in the playoff picture for some time before falling in the standings. The team finished with a 35-47 record with the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Something that could help Hendricks in Indiana is its young core, led by Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Haliburton is coming off his first All-Star selection and could be very important for Hendricks’n development. The guard averaged 10.4 assists per game in 2022-23, meaning the UCF product could get many opportunities immediately.

Additionally, the Pacers are projected to have nearly $40 million in cap space this offseason. This means they could get another high-caliber player to contribute, so there is a chance Hendricks plays with at least two All-Stars in Indiana.

While the Pacers might be a bit far from the postseason, Hendricks could enter the league as a starter. He could play with Myles Turner and, thanks to his 3-point shooting, could spread the floor for Indiana, allowing Turner to stay closer to the basket.

2. Dallas Mavericks – No. 10 pick

Another franchise that might have Hendricks on its radar is the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas opened the year as one of the main frontrunners for the title and even showed signs they could be a contender. However, the team was roughly .500 and held the No. 4 seed by early February. The front office then made a blockbuster trade by acquiring eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The problem is that the trade did not have a positive effect on Dallas’ record. Following the move, the Mavs went 9-17 and fell to No. 11 in the standings, eventually missing the postseason entirely.

After the season ended for the Mavericks, it was reported that the franchise fears Luka Doncic could request a trade at some point in 2024.

Because of that, the Mavs might need players who can help their title aspirations as soon as possible. Hendricks could fill Dorian Finney-Smith’s role on the team, especially on the defensive end. Also, the rookie could be a starter in his first year in the league as Dallas struggled to find a starting power forward late in the season.

Should the Mavs select Hendricks with the No. 10 pick and re-sign Irving, the organization could be a contender again.

1. Orlando Magic – No. 6 and 11 picks

Perhaps the best destination for Hendricks in the 2023 NBA Draft is a close one. The Orlando Magic secured both the No. 6 and 11 picks in the first round, giving the franchise two opportunities to select the standout forward.

But the biggest reason why the Magic could be the best place for him is his history with the state of Florida.

The forward grew up in Fort Lauderdale, where he started playing basketball. He then joined the NSU University School in Davie, being part of a team with NBA players such as Vernon Carey Jr. and 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

Hendricks would then transfer to Calvary Christian Academy in his hometown. As a senior, he was named the Broward County Player of the Year, putting up 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The team would become state champions.

Finally, he chose to play for the UCF Knights in Orlando even though he had offers from multiple out-of-state programs. He became the highest-ranked recruit in UCF basketball history.

All things considered, especially his connection with Florida and the city of Orlando, the Orlando Magic is the best destination for Taylor Hendricks in the 2023 NBA Draft.