With the Tennessee Titans failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the team is now eyeing the 2023 season. In addition to the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could address many of their needs through free agency.

The Titans had a solid first half of the 2022 season, going 7-3 and leading the NFC South. Then, due to multiple injuries, the team ended up losing its final seven games of the year. The Titans finished the campaign with 23 players on the injury reserve list, the highest mark in the league.

Because of all that, the front office will likely be active in the offseason so Tennessee can bounce back in 2023. That includes many potential changes on the roster, which could result in the departure of key veterans. More importantly, some new faces will come in via free agency, as the Titans look to re-emerge as AFC South contenders.

With that being said, here are three early offseason targets in the 2023 NFL free agency for the Tennessee Titans.

3. Allen Lazard – Green Bay Packers, WR

There is no secret that the Titans’ offense heavily relies on Derrick Henry. The running back was responsible for 1,936 total yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. He was the only Titan with more than 150 rushing yards (1,538) and finished in the top five in receiving yards (398).

Because of that, Tennessee might need to bring other offensive options. First of all, the team should go after a wide receiver.

2022 first-round pick Treylor Burks was limited to just 10 games as a rookie due to an injury. He’s something of a question mark right now, having only scored one TD in his rookie season, and that was on a recovered fumble. If the Titans don’t think Burks is ready for a bigger role in 2023, they could go after Allen Lazard.

The former Iowa State Cyclone led the Green Bay Packers in both targets (100) and receptions (60) in 2022. He also had a team-high of 788 receiving yards. With Christian Watson emerging as a potential star in Green Bay, however, Lazard could bolt in free agency. The Titans could be a great fit for Lazard, where he’d still get quality looks as a top option on the offense, even if they prioritize the run.

The Titans should still consider a wideout in the draft, too, especially if USC’s Jordan Addison or TCU’s Quentin Johnston are left on the board at No. 11. If they are not, Lazard should be even more of a target.

2. Kaleb McGary – Atlanta Falcons, OT

Another area that the Titans should think about in the 2023 offseason is the offensive line. Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan is 31 years old and has been plagued by injuries in recent years. In the past three seasons combined, he appeared in just 20 games. In 2022, he only played two contests before suffering a knee injury that knocked him out for the year.

All things considered, the Titans might need to consider a replacement for Lewan soon. Whether it is via the draft or free agency, a new offensive tackle is a must in Tennessee.

One player who should be on the Titans’ radar is Kaleb McGary from the Atlanta Falcons. His 91.6 run-blocking grade ranked No. 2 among tackles, only trailing First-Team All-Pro Trent Williams from the San Francisco 49ers.

McGary is 27 years old and could be a solution for Lewan’s recent history in the injury reserve. Should Tennessee go for a wide receiver in the first round of the draft, an offensive tackle should be a priority in free agency.

1. Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders, QB

Perhaps one of the biggest names that could enter free agency is Derek Carr. After nine years with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team decided to bench the veteran. Now, the three-time Pro Bowler and his long-time franchise are set to part ways.

In 2022, the Raiders went just 6-9 with Carr and failed to make it to the postseason. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes, his lowest since his rookie campaign, for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had a career-worst 14 interceptions. Still, he has playoff experience that could be useful in situations just like Tennessee’s final stretch of the year.

Similar to Carr, waiving Ryan Tannehill can save Tennessee a lot of money in the offseason. The longtime Titan would still have a dead cap hit of $18.8 million but the team would not pay him the entire $36.6 million he is currently owed.

Since Tannehill is 35 years old and missed five games in 2022, another signal-caller might be in consideration. Carr could be a short-term solution until the organization finds a franchise quarterback in a future draft. This way, the Titans can also develop Malik Willis before making him the starter. Also, Carr gets a chance to revive his career on a team that was a win away from the playoffs.