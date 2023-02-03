Despite all the Aaron Rodgers trade buzz, the New York Jets have many other important decisions to make this offseason unrelated to their quarterback search. That starts with what to do with their own free agents. We’ll examine which players the Jets must move on from during the 2023 NFL offseason.

Several starters, including linebacker Quincy Williams, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, safety Lamarcus Joyner, tackle George Fant and center Connor McGovern are free agents. Quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco are in that mix, too, as are defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd.

"The biggest thing is loyalty. The Jets gave me my second chance…it's a business, but I love the Jets. I'm looking forward to being back here." – Quincy Williams pic.twitter.com/Yv8gs2uxeD — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

Williams and Rankins might be the most difficult decisions the Jets face with their own free agents. Williams, the brother of Jets All-Pro lineman Quinnen Williams who’s negotiating a big-money extension this offseason, is poised for a substantial raise. They should want him and Rankins back if the price is right.

McGovern and kicker Greg Zuerlein should be easier to re-sign and head the list of free agents the Jets should bring back.

That said, let’s examine which players the Jets should move on from during the 2023 NFL offseason. They are listed alphabetically.

George Fant, LT

When healthy in 2021, Fant proved to be a very good left tackle. Big and athletic, the former college basketball player allowed only one sack that season and Pro Football Focus gave him a solid overall grade of 71.1 to go along with a 75.1 pass blocking grade.

But in three seasons with the Jets, Fant has missed 13 games because of injury. His 2022 season was wrecked by a lingering knee issue and he played only eight games, moving from right tackle to left and back to the right side. He allowed a team-high five sacks on only 372 pass-blocking snaps. PFF handed him a miserable 46.7 pass blocking grade and 48.4 overall grade.

Fant, who wasn’t thrilled switching sides this season, will want a raise on his $9 million salary cap hit. The Jets can’t justify that considering his play this season and inability to stay healthy. It’s time to move on for both parties.

Lamarcus Joyner, S

This decision may be out of New York’s hands. Joyner very well could retire after nearly doing so following the 2021 season, when he played only one game because of a torn triceps. However, if he chooses to continue his NFL career, the Jets should pass and let him play elsewhere in 2023.

The Jets need to get younger and more athletic at the safety position. Joyner was OK at times but decidedly less so at others this season. The 32-year-old struggled in coverage, allowing 71.4 percent of passes his way to be completed. He also had too many critical missed tackles, finishing the season with a missed tackle rate of 14.5 percent.

Joyner did lead the Jets with three interceptions, including two in a Week 4 road win at the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that’s not enough to bring him back next season.

Nathan Shepherd, DT

Shepherd set an NFL career high with 33 tackles in his fifth season. He also had 1.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss. When Rankins missed three games with an injury, Shepherd stepped in as the starter and played OK. As part of a heavy rotation on the defensive line, Shepherd played 37 percent of the snaps this season, down from 42 percent in 2021.

This swim move and hit by Nathan Shepherd, wow (what happens after… not so good) pic.twitter.com/nvjxTBZUVI — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) December 5, 2022

He is an adequate rotational player. But he’ll be 30 years old next season and his upside seems minimal. PFF gave him a 68.8 overall grade; but he had an abysmal 29.9 tackling grade in 2022.

He could return next season but not at any substantial raise in salary. There could be some team that would hand him more money and, if so, the Jets should walk away and find an upgrade.