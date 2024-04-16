If you're not talking about quarterbacks in the top 10 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft's first round, then you're talking about wide receivers. There's likely to be at least three wide receivers taken within the top 10 picks, with one of those being LSU's Malik Nabers.
Nabers has catapulted his name up there with the likes of Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington's Rome Odunze. Whether he's actually able to leapfrog either one of them or both and be selected before them remains to be seen. Regardless, Nabers should be taken in the top 10, as he's one of the best receivers in the entire draft.
What has possibly helped Nabers, though, was his excellent pro day at LSU at the end of March. Choosing to skip the NFL Combine, Nabers made the most of the event, showing his lightning-fast speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. He also recorded a 42-inch vertical jump. Those kinds of numbers would excite any NFL franchise needing receiver help. But one team in particular that it could attract is the team that possesses the No. 6 overall pick, the New York Giants, who could be a perfect fit for the former Tiger.
Malik Nabers could finally be the WR1 for the Giants
In case you haven't seen the Giants' wide receiver room as of late, you should know that there isn't much there. The room basically consists of last year's third-round selection Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson, the second-round pick from 2022. The Giants did nothing in free agency to fix this glaring need either, only adding some depth and a possible punt returner in Isaiah McKenzie.
But this has been a problem for the Giants for a while now. Going back to 2018, which was Odell Beckham Jr.'s last season in New York, the Giants' starting receivers have been Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, and Marcus Johnson. Not exactly the standout group of wideouts. With his speed and vertical abilities, Nabers could easily solidify himself as the number one receiver and be the first since Beckham to reach 1,000 yards in a season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.
Malik Nabers keeps the Giants from giving up too much to draft a QB
There's always the possibility that the Giants could draft a quarterback at No. 6, whichever one is remaining, or they could attempt to trade up to get one. But the likelihood of them trading away valuable picks in this draft or future drafts when they have several needs to be addressed seems unlikely, if not downright erroneous on their part. By drafting Nabers, they meet a need that hasn't been met in over half a decade, helping a quarterback who needs all the help he can get. Therefore, the safer, possibly most logical choice, is to stick with Jones for one more season, not drafting a quarterback and in turn get one of the more sure things in this year's draft with Nabers.
Malik Nabers could save Brian Daboll's job
In most cases, it's a quarterback that will make or break any team. That could still be the case for the Giants, but being in the predicament they are in, being just on the outside of getting one of the top three quarterbacks, perhaps getting a quarterback's favorite weapon could at least ease the tensions in New York and allow Brian Daboll to keep his job.
Daniel Jones has proven to be a serviceable quarterback, going back to his 2022 season when Daboll first arrived. Together, the two of them put the Giants in the playoffs and became the surprise team of the season that year. If Jones can stay protected — which is another problem unto itself — then Jones and Nabers being a constant connection could help make the Giants competitive. Daboll, who has proven he can coach, will get another year to figure out how to get the Giants to the next step. That's a big ask for a wide receiver, but it may be the only real choice that Daboll and the Giants have.