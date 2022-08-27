3 surprise roster cuts the Texans could make before Week 1

The Houston Texans defeated the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 to finish their preseason slate undefeated. Houston will likely be towards the bottom of the standings in 2022 once again, but an undefeated preseason is an encouraging sign of progress. Now that the preseason is over, the Texans have to cut their roster down from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday. The team has some difficult decisions to make, and these three players may surprisingly be on the wrong side of the Texans roster cuts.

3. Rex Burkhead

There was a time when Burkhead was one of the most underrated backs in the league. The Nebraska product played well for the New England Patriots towards the end of the Tom Brady era, winning a ring in Super Bowl 53. He even scored the game-winning touchdown in the AFC Championship to send New England to the Super Bowl.

However, Burkhead’s best days are long behind him. He is now 32 years old, which is ancient by running back standards. Last season, Burkhead set a career high in carries, but his 3.5 yards per rush was one of the lowest marks of his career.

Houston has two other running backs, Dameon Pierce and Marlon Mack, ahead of Burkhead on the depth chart. Despite being a respected veteran, the Texans could opt to move on from Burkhead when the final cuts roll around. If they do cut him, then he could very well retire.

2. Max Scharping

Houston’s offensive line has struggled for years, and 2021 may have been the low point. According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans had the fifth-worst offensive line in the league last year, and 10 different linemen had more than 200 snaps. Scharping was one of those linemen, and, unsurprisingly, he struggled.

The Texans selected Scharping out of Northern Illinois in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has seen the field consistently, starting 33 games in three seasons, but failed to stand out in a positive manner. His PFF grade of 60 last season didn’t exactly help his case.

Scharping is Houston’s second-string right guard entering the 2022 season, the final year on his rookie deal. According to the Houston Press, Scharping has looked “lost” in training camp despite having a chance to assert himself as a starter. The Texans may want to move on from the failed draft pick, leaving Scharping looking for a new team very soon.

1. Ross Blacklock

Houston hasn’t had much success drafting in the second round in recent years. Scharping is one example, and Blacklock, a TCU product, is another.

The No. 40 overall pick of the 2020 draft has played 29 games in two seasons, starting just three of them. He hasn’t shown anything special in his playing time, either, with just 36 total tackles and two sacks. Last season, he earned a paltry 50.4 grade from PFF, and hasn’t shown many signs of improvement this preseason.

The Texans themselves don’t seem that high on Blacklock, as they have him as a second-string defensive tackle. He also suffered a groin injury that kept him out of the preseason finale on Thursday. That injury took away what may have been his last chance to prove he belongs on the team.

Blacklock is still hoping for a breakout in his third season, and a few new veterans are aiding his development. However, he needs to show out in the final days of practice, or else he may not get that chance with the Texans.