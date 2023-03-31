Heading into the 2023 season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will have several difficult decisions to make, including how they will address the quarterback room. The team started the 2022 campaign with Trey Lance as the starter. but through injury, it was rookie Brock Purdy that led the team to the NFC Championship game. Now with both quarterbacks working back from injury, and the arrival of Sam Darnold, it is unclear who will earn the starting job.

At the moment, it appears that Purdy will take over the starting job once he returns to 100%. While lance could have the opportunity to compete for the job, he may also have to compete with Darnold on the depth chart.

Some around the NFL believe that Darnold himself could head into the season as the 49ers QB1. In a system that is built for his style, and an offense full of weapons, he could thrive.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s David Carr spoke on the potential of Darnold being the 49ers starter in Week 1.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You insert Sam Darnold, who I think, belongs in this system (49ers). He would be great in a system like this. I would even argue that he might have a little bit more ability than Purdy. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sam starts Week 1,” said Carr.

Throughout his career, Shanahan has made several different quarterbacks look elite in his systems. It now appears that Carr believes Darnold could be the next to find success.

With Lance working back from a fractured ankle, and Purdy recovering from elbow surgery, Darnold will have the chance to turn heads within the 49ers facility. But at the moment, it is still unclear who will win the starting job.