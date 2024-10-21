The San Francisco 49ers forced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into mistakes during their Super Bowl LVIII rematch. However, the 49ers couldn't take advantage of the opportunities, making their own errors in a 28-18 loss to the Chiefs. Many of those miscues fall on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, who was less than stellar against Kansas City. Purdy was 17-of-31 for 212 yards while posting the lowest passer rating of his career and threw three back-breaking interceptions.

After the game, Purdy didn't mince words on his performance, bluntly telling the media he knows he has to be better.

“I gotta play better for sure, just with my throws, some decisions, and that’s pretty simple,” Purdy said. “I've obviously got to watch the film again and stuff, but my instant reaction is I've got to play better. The second interception was on me again. Ronnie did his job. I thought he just got hemmed up. I didn't know where he was going to come out on his route, so I just tried putting it on him, and then he ended up breaking out pretty good. So, Ronnie did his job. It was on me.”

To be fair to Purdy, he played the second half without his top three wide receivers — Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Deebo Samuel (illness), and Jauan Jennings (hip). So, whenever Purdy dropped back to pass, his options were limited. That made it easier for a solid Chiefs defense to clamp up on the 49ers and force Purdy to make these mistakes.

What's next for Brock Purdy and the 49ers?

With this three-interception debacle against the Chiefs, Purdy has now thrown seven interceptions on the season, creeping closer and closer to the 11 interceptions he threw all of last season. Purdy finished 4th in MVP voting last year after leading the league with a 113.0 Passer Rating, the 14th-highest mark in NFL history. This year, in the same category, Purdy's 91.2 rating ranks 17th in the league.

San Francisco did not plan on having a losing record heading into Week 8. Unfortunately, they are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture. Next up for the 49ers is a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys. But with how banged up San Francisco is, a trip to Dallas could continue this disastrous slide.

After taking on the Cowboys, the 49ers head into their bye week. But following that week off, San Francisco enters a five-week gauntlet in which all their opponents — Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, Buffalo, and Chicago — all above .500.