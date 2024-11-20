The San Francisco 49ers had the lead late in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. But Geno Smith led a last-minute comeback and the 49ers lost another close game to a division rival. San Francisco now has three losses to NFC West opponents after having the lead with two minutes to play.

With the frustrating defeat, the 49ers fell to 5-5 overall and just 1-3 in the division. While the season has been a disappointment so far, head coach Kyle Shanahan insists a Super Bowl hangover is not behind the team’s struggles.

The 49ers are still very much in the playoff mix and the team will be relying more on rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall as the season continues. Shanahan was asked about the first-year wideout’s progression prior to the Week 11 clash with the Seahawks.

“He’s been impressive since he’s gotten here… then right when he was good and really got his first week of practice… then he got shot which is as crazy as anything,” Shanahan noted, per a press conference transcript provided by 49erswebzone.com.

“I feel like he’s finally where he would’ve been if he would’ve been ready for Week One… So he is in a real good spot. But I think he’ll continue to get better and he’s just, he’s been a stud. He is always the same guy. He’s been through as much as anyone in the time we’ve known him and he’s been the same guy every day. So just a really impressive person and I think we’re all seeing the impressive football player also,” Shanahan added.

49ers’ WR Ricky Pearsall has impressed in a challenging rookie season

Pearsall was the 49ers’ first-round pick in the 2024 draft. The University of Florida product was shot in the chest during a robbery in San Francisco. Pearsall was taken to the hospital and stabilized. The assault occurred during the preseason and the team placed the young WR on the non-football injury list (NFI).

Incredibly, Pearsall was able to make his NFL debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pearsall caught his first NFL touchdown just 71 days after being shot.

Now that Pearsall is fully recovered and up to speed, the 49ers will be relying on the rookie. Wideout Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs. In his absence, San Francisco needs players to step up. Jauan Jennings has played well this season, joining an exclusive group of receivers who have multiple games with 10 receptions and a touchdown catch.

All Pro RB Christian McCaffrey, who made his return to the field after a prolonged absence due to an Achilles injury, will also help fill the pass-catching void. The 49ers head to Green Bay to take on the 7-3 Packers in Week 12.