The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a growing list of injuries that have played a role in the team falling to 1-2 on the young season. All-world running back Christian McCaffery landed on the injured reserve with an Achilles ailment that’s prevented him from suiting up for the team so far this season. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle were both forced to miss the team’s Week Three game. But Samuel returned to practice Thursday as he recovers from the calf injury that sidelined him and Kittle also has a chance to play in Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dre Greenlaw remains out as he continues to work his way back from a torn achilles suffered last season. And the team recently lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the year with a torn tricep. Star defensive end Nick Bosa narrowly avoided a serious injury to his ribs/oblique. And now the 49ers will be without two more members of their depleted defense.

DT Jordan Elliott was carted off of the practice field on Thursday with a foot injury, according to 49ers insider Cam Inman on X. Elliott’s injury occurred after backup LB Curtis Robinson was also carted off from practice with a knee ailment.

The 49ers can ill afford to lose additional players to injury. San Francisco boasts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. But health has been a major concern in 2024. The 49ers faced the New York Jets at close to full strength in the season opener. San Francisco came away from their Week One matchup with a 32-19 victory. Since then, however, the team has lost back-to-back games to fall to 1-2.

The Minnesota Vikings, led by a resurgent Sam Darnold, got the win at home in Week Two. The Vikings held the 49ers to 17 points as Darnold threw for 268 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The seven-year veteran put up a stellar 109.1 passer rating against San Francisco’s vaunted defense.

In Week Three, without the services of Kittle and Samuel, the 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC West showdown. San Francisco could do little to stop the Rams’ ground game as running back Kyren Williams carried the ball 24 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He added two receptions for 27 additional yards and a receiving score. LA eked out the narrow 27-24 win.

The injury riddled 49ers will take on the New England Patriots at home on Sunday in a Week Four clash. Both teams currently sit at 1-2 and hope to improve to .500 on the season.