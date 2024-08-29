All offseason long, the San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with a drama filled contract saga involving star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. On Wednesday, it seemed like a step towards resolution would be taken after Aiyuk was given a clean bill of health by the 49ers team doctors, giving him the green light to practice for the first time this year. Of course, that didn't end up happening.

With training camp now over, which Aiyuk spent conducting a hold-in of sorts, the circumstances surrounding the star wide receiver's contract drama have changed. Now, San Fran can fine Aiyuk for any activities he misses given that he has been declared fully healthy, and he could end up being penalized a maximum of $45,769 per day depending on how many activities he does and does not participate in.

“Since Aiyuk, whom Lynch said was in the team facility earlier Wednesday, was not at practice, the Niners now have the option to enforce disciplinary action against the receiver.”

“Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, once the league switches out of training camp and into regular-season mode, teams can begin fining players for ‘unexcused missed activities,' which would include walk-throughs, curfews, practices and meetings. Those fines can reach up to $16,009 for each activity missed, with a maximum total fine for a single day of $45,769 if a player misses multiple events on the schedule. From there, teams also have the ability to suspend players for conduct detrimental to the team.” – Nick Wagoner, ESPN

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers saga takes another turn

It feels like Aiyuk's situation with the 49ers has been at a standstill for weeks now, and nothing has managed to sway either side to make a big move in an effort to resolve the situation. If San Francisco starts fining Aiyuk, though, he could end up deciding to at least practice, so this is a decision that could prove pivotal in helping these two sides figure out a solution to their stalemate.

Drastic measures may need to be taken in order to find some sort of resolution to this situation, and if Aiyuk continues to not practice for San Francisco, they may have no option but to fine him. It will be interesting to see if he decides to practice with potential discipline looming, but if he remains off the field, it could force the 49ers to finally pull out the big guns and start fining their talented wide receiver.