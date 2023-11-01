As the NFL trade deadline came to a close on Tuesday, some last-minute reports filtered in regarding players who stayed put with their teams after the expectation they'd be traded. According to one source, an unexpected trade involving cornerback Adoree Jackson going to the San Francisco 49ers from the New York Giants was nixed because the latter didn’t report it to the league in time.

Though some media outlets decided to run with the report, it was quickly sniffed out to be a fake report from a troll account on X (formerly Twitter). Still, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about it on Wednesday in his post-deadline press conference. He said what most believed, that the report was “not true at all,” via Matt Barrows.

Though Jackson is in the final year of a three-year contract, the Giants were never keen on trading him. It's unclear whether they listened to offers for the veteran corner, but in the end they decided to keep him.

The 49ers didn’t get any secondary help at the deadline but they did acquire one of the most talented players available in Chase Young. Lynch is no stranger to making splash deals like that and saw an opportunity to make the 49ers an even more formidable force in the NFC.

A trade for Adoree Jackson would have put the 49ers in “superteam” territory. As it turns out, John Lynch isn’t that good at his job, though he continues to be one of the most aggressive and successful GMs in the NFL.