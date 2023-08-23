NFL players have been using an age-old strategy in acquiring a better and new contract for themselves. They sit out during NFL Preseason and training camps in order for the team to acknowledge how much value they are missing with their absence. This is exactly what Nick Bosa has been doing to the Kyle Shanahan-led San Francisco 49ers. It seems to be working as Drake Jackson is already eager to get his mentor back.

Nick Bosa may just be 25 years old but he has a lot of veteran experience that comes with his toughness and sage wisdom. His 49ers teammates know this and have shared stories about what it is liking pairing up with Bosa amid his contract holdout. Drake Jackson was one of the few guys that he hung out with the most and they have developed quite a relationship with one another. He outlined what he misses the most about their star defensive lineman during the NFL Preseason, via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

“I was working with him after practice every now and then when we can. We would get some extra work in. But man, it's just like having the answers to the test,” he said about how he gets ahead of the competition because of Bosa.

He also added that Bosa's advice means a lot to him and that he applies to his game constantly, “It's pretty cool just to know that a guy like him, that's really out there getting sacks, knowing what he's talking about is actually true, and it's going to work. He's lived that. So to put that in your game, you could do something with that as well.”

Will he come back to Kyle Shanahan's squad soon?