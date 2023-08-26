The San Francisco 49ers might have a problem on their hands. Kickers are a rather underrated part of a team's success. When an offense stalls out near the end-zone, having a reliable kicker from over 40 yards is a godsend. It allows teams to still score even if the offense stalls out. With that in mind, the 49ers might be without their kicker, Zane Gonzales, for some time.

During their final preseason game, 49ers kicker Zane Gonzales exited the game with an injury, per Around the NFL. Gonzales never returned to the game, giving a problem for San Francisco. Kicker Jake Moody was also out of the game due to a right quad strain.

“49ers kicker Zane Gonzalez injured his calf Friday night against the Chargers and is out for the remainder of the game. San Francisco has no other kickers suited up as Jake Moody is dealing with a quad injury and not playing.”

This might be a problem for the 49ers moving forward. Gonzales and Moody (the presumed starter) are the only two kickers listed on the roster. If both players' injuries prove to be lengthy, San Francisco will need to scramble to find a new kicker. That will be tough, considering they already had to replace their ol' reliable kicker (Robbie Gould) for Gonzales and Moody.

The 49ers are in the midst of a new era. After trading away Trey Lance to the Cowboys, the team is moving forward with Brock Purdy under center. If the team wants to support Purdy properly in his first full season as a starter, they'll need to figure out a way to fix their kicker conundrum.