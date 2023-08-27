The San Francisco 49ers received a surprising trade offer for Trey Lance from the Dallas Cowboys, but it was more about the quality of the pick than the suitor that surprised 49ers general manager John Lynch. When asked if any of the other offers for Lance included a fourth-round pick, Lynch had this to say to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“It wasn’t anywhere close,” Lynch said.

“The Cowboys came up big,” Lynch said after the trade. “And I think that’s an indication that they’re excited to have him. And we’re excited for Trey’s new opportunity.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also called the return of a fourth-round pick, “a little better than we anticipated.”

While the 49ers may have been caught off-guard by the offer of a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance, the Cowboys didn't hesitate to acquire the No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance has only attempted 102 passes in his career, as injuries kept him out of action after entering last year as the starting quarterback.

Lance is expected to take over the backup duties from Cooper Rush and provide the Cowboys with some extra insurance behind starter Dak Prescott. The Cowboys starter is signed through 2024 and can become a free agent in 2025.

Prescott, 30, has missed 18 games over the last three seasons. While Rush has been very good in relief for Prescott, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still felt compelled to make the move for Lance and add to the Cowboys quarterback room.

It didn't sound like the 49ers were expecting to reclaim a fourth-round pick in a Trey Lance trade. The 49ers originally traded up with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 for Lance, sending the No. 12 pick, first- and third-rounders in 2022, and a first-rounder in 2023 in order to move up to the No. 3 selection.