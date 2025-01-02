ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet for the second time this season with not much motivation for either team. The 49ers will have plenty of second-stringers taking the field in this game, as Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, and Deebo Samuel were among the notables on a long list for their injury report. Joshua Dobbs will be the starter for the 49ers. The Cardinals will have most of their players on the field for this game, as their injury report is much shorter. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

49ers-Cardinals Last Game – Matchup History

The 49ers and Cardinals' first meeting of the season came much earlier than most divisional matchups, as Arizona went into San Francisco and pulled off the upset as 7.5-point underdogs. It was one of the most disappointing losses of the season for the 49ers, as they took a 23-10 lead into halftime. However, they failed to score the rest of the way, while the Cardinals rallied for 14 points to steal the 24-23 victory.

The loss didn't make much difference, given the rest of the season's outcome. However, it could lead to the Cardinals finishing higher than the 49ers in the divisional standings, which could affect next year's scheduling.

The record between these two teams is closer than you may think. The 49ers had won four consecutive games heading into this season, but they've won just 36 of the 66 meetings.

Overall Series: 49ers 36-30

San Francisco 49ers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +175

Arizona Cardinals: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Neither of these teams has been great in the second half of the season, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to run away with the division. All eyes are on the demise of the 49ers, but more needs to be said about Kyler Murray and the Cardinals choking away their chance at competing for the playoffs. It was a disappointing end for the team, as they lost five of six games, with three of those outright losses coming as favorites.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to believe how far the 49ers have fallen in the second half of the season. The NFC West was one of the closest competitions in the league through the first ten weeks, but the 49ers have lost six of their past seven games to plummet down the standings. It is unchartered territory for a team competing for a Super Bowl every season. The letdown of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl was too much to overcome, and the injuries piling up made it even worse. The injury woes continue in this game, with Purdy, Bosa, and Samuel possibly on the sidelines.

Final 49ers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Josh Dobbs had a stint with the Cardinals last season before they traded him to the Minnesota Vikings. One player motivated in this game will be Dobbs, who gets to play against a struggling Cardinals squad in a revenge spot. Everyone will bet against the 49ers with all their injuries, but take Dobbs to have a good game and keep this one close enough to cover the spread.

