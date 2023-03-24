My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

The WWE Raw after WrestleMania always goes down as one of the most memorable nights of the year. Fans witness their favorite superstars return and see some of the most shocking debuts in company history. With this being Triple H’s first Raw after WrestleMania as head of creative, fans can expect one hell of a show.

Fans have seen some of the biggest returns to WWE over the years on the Raw after WrestleMania. We’ve seen Brock Lesnar, Batista, and even the Ultimate Warrior return to the company. Here are five superstars I believe fans will see return on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been out of action for almost a year, and fans have missed him dearly. Orton was on an incredible run teaming with Matt Riddle before suffering a back injury. This injury was bad enough for fans to believe that he may have to retire because of it. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Orton has been seemingly preparing for an in-ring return over the last few months.

It will be interesting to see the direction WWE goes with Orton’s eventual return. Will he return to team with Matt Riddle again and go after the Tag Team Championships? Will he be inserted back into the main event picture and challenge for a world championship? Or will Orton return and turn on Matt Riddle, turning heel once again? Randy Orton is an all-time great, and no matter what WWE decides to do, fans will love it. We want to see the Viper back and healthy.

Matt Riddle

Speaking of Matt Riddle, he hasn’t been on WWE television in quite some time as well. Riddle has not been seen since the December 5th edition of Raw after being attacked by Solo Sikoa. In real life, Riddle was suspended for 60 days after failing a second drug test and had to enter rehab. Matt Riddle has been cleared to return for some time, but WWE is holding off on his return. This could be for personal reasons, backstage problems, or WWE wanting to wait for the right moment to bring him back. The Raw after WrestleMania would be the perfect place for Riddle to return. Whether he’s back with Randy Orton or decides to go solo, seeing “The Original Bro” back on television will be refreshing.

Big E

This one is a shot in the dark because nobody knows when Big E will be able to return to WWE. Over one year ago, Big E suffered a broken neck during a match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Since then, fans have been speculating not only when Big E will return but also if he will ever return. If Big E does return, it will go down as an all-time moment. Everybody loves Big E, and if you say otherwise, you’re a liar. WWE is a much better place when Big E is around, and I hope we get to see him on our TVs soon.

Naomi

It’s been nearly a year since Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE before an episode of Raw due to creative decisions. For months, fans have been speculating whether Naomi is still with the company or is a free agent like Sasha Banks. A few days ago, fans may have gotten their answer after Naomi confirmed on her Instagram that she is no longer with WWE. I shouldn’t put her on this list if she said that, right? Wrong. The famous saying in professional wrestling is to never say never. Naomi could 100% be telling the truth or trying to swerve fans into believing she’s gone from the company. This will make her return feel more important if she does come back. Naomi is one of the most talented superstars on the roster, and I hope we get to see her in WWE again.

Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona, AKA Zack Ryder, has been teasing his return to WWE for quite some time. The “Indy God” has been making a name for himself since being released from the company in 2020. His wife, Chelsea Green, recently made her return to WWE, and Cardona may not be too far behind. Cardona was a fan favorite during his time in WWE but was never rewarded for getting over with the crowd. If Cardona returns to the company, it’s almost guaranteed that this run will be better than his first run. Fans will be ecstatic if Matt Cardona returns to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania.

I believe these five superstars can return to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania. Some are more realistic than others, but as I mentioned before, you can never say never in professional wrestling. We’ll see what Triple H has in store for us in a few weeks.

