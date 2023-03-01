The few months will be crucial for WWE’s main event scene. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania will set the stage for how the world titles will be defended moving forward. Will Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and continue his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Will Cody Rhodes finish history and be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? If Cody Rhodes wins, will WWE finally split up the WWE and Universal Championships? These are all questions that we’ll have answers to in a few months.

No matter who wins this match, WWE needs to split up its two world championships after WrestleMania. The idea of unifying both titles was great initially because it made Roman Reigns look like a star. At the same time, Reigns has barely defended the championship and has never defended them separately since unifying the titles. This has caused WWE’s main event scene to become somewhat stale. Although this unification has helped Roman Reigns cement himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation, it has hurt other superstars.

Superstars who would usually be competing for world titles have either found themselves in the midcard or battling opponents in meaningless feuds. It seems like WWE is just waiting for the belts to split up at this point to give these superstars a new direction. Hopefully, after WrestleMania, a handful of superstars will get fresh pushes back into the main event scene. Here are five superstars who should be in the world championship picture after WWE splits up the WWE and Universal Championships.

This one is easy. I wrote an entire article stating why Seth Rollins deserves a Roman Reigns-level championship reign. Rollins is arguably the most valuable member of the WWE roster and deserves to be competing for world championships. He has done a fantastic job floating around the midcard and feuding with Austin Theory, but he deserves better. This is no shot at Theory, who has done a great job bringing relevancy back to the United States Championship, but Rollins is a main-event superstar. He should be headlining pay-per-views and main eventing WrestleMania. After WWE splits both world championships, Seth Rollins should be the first man in line to get his hands on one of them.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world but isn’t presented as one. Despite being the most prominent member of The Judgement Day, WWE hasn’t done much with Balor since joining the group in 2022. Balor competed for the United States Championship in November, but that’s the closest he’s gotten to singles championship gold in a long time. Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion who deserves another run at the top. He was an incredible champion in NXT, and fans want to see Balor back in that spotlight. Not only is he capable of being a world champion, but he’d be a damn good one.

AJ Styles

Once AJ Styles returns from his injury, he must be immediately inserted into the main event picture. Before his injury, he was feuding with The Judgement Day and began teaming with The O.C. again. I don’t have an issue with Style being in The O.C., but WWE can’t allow the group to hold him back from competing for other championships. Styles is 45 years old. As great as he looks in the ring for his age, he doesn’t have much left in the tank. He’s still competing at a very high level, and WWE needs to take advantage of it. One of the greatest wrestlers of this generation deserves one more world championship reign.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was so close to dethroning Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Since then, he’s been teaming with Sheamus, and like the other superstars I mentioned, floating around the midcard. McIntyre is the definition of a superstar. He has the looks, in-ring and mic skills, and on top of that, the fans love him. He’s one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster, and WWE can quickly put a world championship on his shoulder. It wouldn’t be hard-throwing McIntyre back into the world championship picture. Don’t be surprised if we see him holding championship gold not too long after the titles are split.

Karrion Kross

This is the only superstar on the list who hasn’t become a world champion on the main roster. Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion who hasn’t had a strong run on the main roster. As we all know, Kross was released in 2021 but was brought back once Triple H took over creative. He was immediately thrown into a feud with Drew McIntyre but hasn’t done anything notable since. I believe Triple H is waiting to unleash Kross once both world championships are split. Kross has a great character and looks like he can be a world champion. I’m excited to see what 2023 has in store for him.

Those are five superstars who I believe should be thrown into the world championship picture once WWE decides to split the WWE and Universal Championships. We don’t know when this will happen, or if it even happens at all, but these superstars deserve to be in the world championship picture in 2023.

