We're back to continue our coverage of Saturday's NBA slate as we head to the Eastern Conference for our next betting prediction and pick. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as both team continue their season series – Cleveland leads 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers have won five of their last seven games and will host the Charlotte Hornets before heading on the road to Cleveland. They're still missing Joel Embiid to injury in the lineup, but they've been making the most out of a tough situation and they'll hope for an underdog win on the road.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won six of their last seven and will see the Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV before hosting Philadelphia. They're currently leading the Eastern Conference with a 23-4 record and a two-game lead over the Boston Celtics. They'll look to advance to 2-0 against Philadelphia this season.

Here are the 76ers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Cavaliers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +11 (-112)

Moneyline: +400

Cleveland Cavaliers: -11 (-108)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, NBA League Pass

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers last defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-106 and they'll have a shot to sweep them in the four-game season series prior to facing Cleveland. The Sixers came up short during the first 114-106 meeting against Cleveland as they were without Joel Embiid once again. They clearly struggle with the size and depth of the Cavaliers' big men, so getting Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele involved in the paint will be paramount to their success against the Cavs.

It will certainly be a quick turnaround for the 76ers as they're hoping to see Caleb Martin return from injury as well. The betting lines are indicative of an off road game for Philly, but they stand a chance to win this game if both Tyrese Maxey and Paul George can elevate this offense. They're also two of the more underrated defenders in the league as well, so expect most of the team's success to stem from their activity and production.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling along with the best record in the NBA, establishing themselves as the team to beat with recent wins over the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. Donovan Mitchell is once again playing at an All-Star level and the combination of Evan Mobley (18.4 PPG) and Jarrett Allen (10.3 RPG) down low is elevating this team above all other contenders. The Cavaliers are also extremely deep with playmakers like Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert coming off the bench.

Expect the Cavaliers to continue playing at a high pace as they rank second league-wide in points per game (121.5). They're also leading the league in three-point percentage at 39.9%, so this team is more than willing to find shooters in transition as they try to build their leads. If they're able to get out to a comfortable lead against the 76ers, we don't expect them to let-up as they try to make a statement to the rest of the NBA.

Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers lead this season series at 1-0 and their first meeting wasn't particularly close. With Joel Embiid continuing his injured stint and now losing Caleb Martin, the 76ers will be pressed to find answers down low against the big men of Cleveland. Evan Mobley is seeing another advantageous matchup as he totaled 14 points and seven rebounds the last time these teams met. Expect Jarrett Allen to be a vacuum in rebounding the basketball as he's out-pacing his averages against Philadelphia.

Not only do the Cavs own the NBA's best record, but they're also covering the spread at a 19-8 rate. They're an impressive 14-1 at home this season and they've gone 11-4 ATS in those games. Philadelphia, on the other hand, has gone just 6-6 ATS on the road this season, not a great mark considering their 5-7 road record.

I think the difference in this game will once again be the interior play of Mobley and Allen in their mismatches against an injured 76ers front court. Donovan Mitchell is a great defender and should shut down Tyrese Maxey from a massive day, so let's roll with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover the spread at home here.

Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -11 (-108)