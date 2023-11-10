We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to Motown to play an NBA in-season tournament game against the Detroit Pistons. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 106-103 on Wednesday. Initially, it was 61-54 at halftime after a big second quarter. They led by 10 at one point before holding off a furious rally. Significantly, Joel Embiid led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and nine rebounds. Also, Tobias Harris added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points. Overall, the Sixers shot 44.2 percent from the field and only 26.5 percent from the triples. But they also allowed the Celtics to shoot only 39.6 percent, including 31.9 percent from the 3-point line. The Sixers finished with 56 rebounds, seven steals, and seven blocks. Unfortunately, they also committed 12 turnovers.

The Pistons lost 120-118 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Early on, they trailed 62-52 at halftime. The Pistons led 95-90 after three quarters. Yet, they surrendered the lead with 1:33 left in the game to fall. Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points but also shot 11 for 27, including 2 for 8 from the triples. Furthermore, he had eight rebounds and eight assists. Killian Hayes had 14 points. Also, Jalen Duren had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Sasser added 26 points off the bench. Unfortunately, Jaden Ivey remained out with an illness. The Pistons shot 49 percent from the field, including 24.1 percent from beyond the arc. However, they won the board battle 53-36 but also turned it over 17 times. ‘

The Sixers lead the all-time series 229-158. Amazingly, the Sixers swept the season series in 2022-2023 and have gone 8-2 over the last 10 games. The Sixers won 123-111 in the one game at Little Caesars Arena last season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pistons Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -9 (-112)

Detroit Pistons: +9 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers somehow look better after trading James Harden away. Now, they hope to continue rolling as they head into Detroit for a big game against a rebuilding team that is still finding its way.

Embiid remains the centerpiece of this team. Therefore, look for him to keep things rolling. Embiid averages 31.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 53 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Maxey is averaging 25.4 points per game, including 48.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from the 3-point line. Likewise, Harris is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the triples. Oubre is averaging 17.4 points per game, including 51.8 percent from the 3-point line.

The Sixers are excelling in several categories. Significantly, they rank fourth in field-goal shooting percentage, third in free-throw shooting percentage, 10th in 3-point shooting percentage, fifth in rebounds, and second in blocked shots. Turnovers are not a weakness, but they rank in the middle of the pack.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid can dominate. Then, they must carefully handle the ball.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons will probably need 2-4 years to compete. Right now, they are a bottom-tier team. The Pistons need their best players to show up to have a chance against the Sixers.

Cunningham is averaging 24 points and 7.1 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Duren is averaging 13.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 63.8 percent from the field. Ivey is averaging 11.8 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from the 3-point line.

The Pistons are 17th in field-goal shooting percentage. Yet, they are also fourth in free-throw shooting percentage, eighth in 3-point shooting percentage, and eighth in rebounds. But the Pistons struggle to handle the ball, ranking 29th in turnovers. Moreover, the Pistons are 12th in blocked shots. Therefore, look for them to try and fix the issues that plague them. They will need to avoid making careless mistakes.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can slow Embiid down. Then, they must handle the ball properly and hit their shots.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Sixers look better than they ever have. Conversely, the Pistons competed with the Bucks but still lost. Embiid and friends will do everything possible to get the Sixers off to the right foot. Then, they will force the Pistons into making critical mistakes that shift the game in Philadelphia's favor. The Sixers cover the spread in this one on the road.

Final 76ers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -9 (-112)