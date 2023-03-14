Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

After the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in snowy Lambeau Field Jan. 8, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of his teammates were left to deal with the reality of being eliminated from playoff contention. Sitting in a room full of media members, Rodgers was peppered with questions about the disappointing season, and of course, his next career move.

For the questions about the season, Aaron Rodgers would utter responses anyone would expect after things ended in a disappointing fashion, but it was he said when asked about his future that holds significance to this very day.

“I’m not going to hold (the Packers) hostage,” Rodgers said in regards to his decision for the 2023 season.

When I said significance, I meant the lack of it, because he we are in mid-March, and Rodgers is doing exactly what he said he would not do, which is holding the Packers hostage. It’s even worse in this case, because it’s not just Green Bay that’s being affected with the lack of a decision.

Before diving into the specifics, let me stress Rodgers has every right to take his time thinking about his next career move, if it’s not retiring altogether. It’s hard to walk away from a job when it’s been a huge part of your life. Add that to the high level Rodgers has played at for so long, and that could further complicate the decision.

Having said all of that, we’re still at the point where many are on watch, awaiting a decision from Rodgers. What makes it different from times before is the New York Jets, according to numerous reports, are ready to trade for the long-time Packers QB. The Green Bay brass, including team president Mark Murphy, seems ready to move on from Rodgers quick, fast and in a hurry.

In other words, it’s not only the Packers being held hostage, it’s the Jets as well. If we’re going to be completely honest, the whole sports media world is right there with Green Bay and New York, and their fans.

Technically, the Packers could trade Rodgers without worrying too much about what he wants, and it would be up to the Jets to decide if they want to proceed. As Murphy said, they want to make sure they do right by knowing the direction the QB wants to go.

Another thing Rodgers mentioned during the press conference after the Lions game is how fast the free agent period would come. For Green Bay, they have Jordan Love ready to take over the reins, but for the Jets, they have been in the market for a QB ever since they decided Zach Wilson isn’t ready for primetime. There were other quarterbacks out there, such as Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, that were free agents, meaning they could have been signed without having to give up assets.

Instead, New York has decided to go all-in on Rodgers, flying private jets to his locale in an attempt to entice him to come to the Big Apple. Meanwhile, Carr and Garoppolo have signed lucrative contracts with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. How bad would it look if the Jets missed out on Rodgers, with potentially having to make nice with Wilson as a result?

Back to Rodgers, maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised about him doing something he said he wouldn’t do. After all, this is a guy who has repeatedly called out media, saying he doesn’t care about what’s being said about him. Actions speak a lot louder than words, and it’s pretty clear Rodgers hears and cares about what’s said.

He also says he’s not worried about the attention that comes with his celebrity status, but he knows better than anyone how much weight and power he has. Millions wait to hear what he has to say during his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, and it won’t be different this week, as everyone waits for a word on his future plans. It would be a safe bet to assume insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport can’t wait to thumb out that breaking news tweet.

What we do know is the Rodgers soap opera continues. In 2020, he was highly upset when the Packers decided to draft Love in the first round to replace him. In 2021, he floated the idea of retirement, apparently upset at the team’s management. Finally, he talked the franchise into giving him an ridiculous contract in 2022, which was followed up with a subpar performance.

So here is Green Bay, finally tired of his act and ready to turn the page. It’s probably fitting Rodgers would hold the team hostage one more time if he’s on the way out the door. On this ocassion, it’s not just the Packers who waiting for his next move.