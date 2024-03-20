Rumors began swirling that Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered the role of James Bond. In fact, the report said that he was due to sign it in the coming days.
That no longer appears to be the case. The Bullet Train star recently broke his silence on the rumors. From the sound of it, he won't be taking on the 007 moniker anytime soon.
Aaron Taylor Johnson's response to James Bond rumors
The Sun reported on March 18 that Taylor-Johnson was offered the 007 role. They even said that he was going to accept the deal very soon. Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, Taylor-Johnson donned a poker face when discussing the James Bond rumors, but it doesn't sound like it's in his future.
“I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell,” he told the outlet. “So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those.”
When it comes to what's next, Taylor-Johnson can “f**kin' do better.” So, it's an open canvas.
“I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me,” he said. “I feel like: whatever's drawn out for me, I can f**kin' do better.”
Maybe some of it is the pressure of doing a studio tentpole film. Earlier in the interview, Taylor-Johnson discussed the challenges of working on Sony or MCU projects. He previously starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron and will star in Sony's Kraven the Hunter.
“Taking on a Sony/Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether. There's the story, the character, the role; that's one thing. But then you also step into a world where you're dealing with a studio and a franchise — or possible franchises, though let's not get ahead of ourselves. So, they're rolling the dice on me, in a sense, which is a lovely thing,” he said. “But you've got to appease the studio, please the audience, and do what's dignified for you as an actor. I find all of that super challenging.”
Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson first gained notoriety for his role in Kick-Ass. He played the title role in Matthew Vaughn's film. He would reprise the role a few years later in the 2013 sequel film.
Beginning in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Taylor-Johnson became a part of the MCU. He would reprise the role of Pietro Maximoff one year later in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
He will return to the comic book movie genre in 2024. Taylor-Johnson stars in the title role of Kraven the Hunter. Additionally, he will reunite with Bullet Train director David Leitch when he stars in The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
Later in the year, he will star in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, a remake of the 1922 film of the same name. Taylor-Johnson is a part of the star-studded ensemble. Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin also star in the film.
Outside of his Kick-Ass and MCU roles, Taylor-Johnson is also known for his roles in Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, Tenet, and The King's Man.