The Las Vegas Aces could be without several key players, including A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Kierstan Bell, for their final regular season game against the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The Aces’ decision to rest its key players comes after a demanding 39-game WNBA season in which the team secured the No. 4 seed for the WNBA playoffs. With no significant stakes in the final game, head coach Becky Hammon opted to prioritize the health of her top players, ensuring they are well-rested and ready for the postseason.

The Aces, holding a 26-13 record, have secured the fourth seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs, sitting one game behind the third-seeded Connecticut Sun. While the Sun’s game against the Chicago Sky could have playoff implications, the Aces’ position is locked, and Hammon opted to prioritize player health.

Wilson, who missed her first game in three seasons on Sunday due to an ankle injury sustained against the Sun in the game prior, will continue to rest in preparation for the playoffs. Wilson is coming off a stellar 2024 season where she made history by becoming the first player to score over 1,000 points in a WNBA season, and set the single-season rebound record with 451 rebounds. Wilson’s exceptional year saw her average 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Gray, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP, has also dealt with injuries throughout the season, missing the first 12 games with a foot injury. Hammon's decision to rest her key players highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy roster for the postseason.

Although some speculated that the Aces might be avoiding a matchup with the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever, per David Suggs of The Sporting News, the team’s 4-0 record against Indiana this season, including three double-digit wins, suggests otherwise. Las Vegas appears confident heading into the playoffs, having won eight of their last 10 games and riding a four-game win streak.

The Aces are looking to capture their third consecutive WNBA title, and are focused on entering the postseason with a clean bill of health.