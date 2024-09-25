The Las Vegas Aces got another decisive win on Tuesday night, sweeping the Seattle Storm and advancing to the WNBA semifinals. Not every team is as lucky as the Aces. Both the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm were swept and eliminated on Tuesday, and that's just the playoff teams.

The Los Angeles Sparks parted ways with head coach Curt Miller on Tuesday night. Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who is friends with Miller, commented on the move after her team's victory against the Storm.

“Teams don’t win, coaches get fired, period,” Hammon said. “And that’s what you sign up for.”

Miller coached the Sparks for two seasons, resulting in a 25-55 overall record. Los Angeles did not make the playoffs in either season during his tenure. That is an unfortunate outcome considering that Miller has a stellar resume with a regular-season record of 165-141 since 2016.

“You don’t like to see any coach lose their job ever,” Hammon concluded.

Hammon also poked fun at her friend during the interview. She made a hilarious reference to the fact that the Sparks defeated the Aces twice during the 2024 season.

“We did our part,” Hammon said. “We let them have two wins.”

Jokes aside, the Sparks getting a few victories against the Aces does prove that Miller had potential as the team's head coach. The Sparks were behind the eight ball for most of the season after they lost Cameron Brink to a season-ending injury.

Perhaps Hammon will find a place for Miller on the Aces' coaching staff during the offseason.

Aces get playoff victory against Storm, advance to semifinal

The Las Vegas Aces advanced to the semifinal after sweeping the Seattle Storm. Las Vegas defeated Seattle 83-76 on Tuesday night and have clinched their sixth consecutive WNBA semifinal appearance.

Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces. Plum scored 29 points while Wilson had 24 points and 13 rebounds. Wilson also set a WNBA record for most playoff games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, per StatMamba.

The Aces have now won 11 straight home playoff games.

Las Vegas is trying to become the first team to win three WNBA championships in a row since Houston had four straight titles (1997-2000) in the WNBA's first four years.

Next up is the New York Liberty, who also advanced to the semifinal with a victory on Tuesday night over the Atlanta Dream. This sets up a rematch of 2023's WNBA Finals.

The Liberty have been the best team in the WNBA all season, but that won't stop A'ja Wilson and friends from trying to complete their historic three-peat.

The Aces vs. Liberty series tips off on Sunday.