Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Becky Hammon, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces for once again being crowned WNBA champions. She also invited the Aces back to the White House for another visit, noting she “can't wait” to celebrate the team's triumph.

Congratulations to the @LVAces on defending your title as WNBA Champions. I can't wait to welcome you back to the White House to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/VXxFtAF1XF — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 20, 2023

The Aces took down the Liberty 70-69 in a Game 4 thriller at Barclays Center on Wednesday, becoming the first team since the early 2000s Los Angeles Sparks to win back-to-back titles. Wilson was dominant in her team's close-out victory, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while adding a steal and a block en route to WNBA Finals MVP honors—the cherry on top of another championship for the superstar who finished a disappointing third in regular-season MVP voting.

Las Vegas previously visited the White House in August after winning its first championship last season. While Harris celebrated the Aces' on-court success and for being the first professional sports team in Nevada history to win a title, she also praised the team's off-court activism.

“Our nation's stronger because of your leadership,” Harris told the Aces on August 25th at the White House, per the AP. “For example, when an American citizen was wrongfully detained abroad, you organized and advocated in a ferocious extraordinary way. You organized folks, you lifted up the issue, you helped educate folks about what was at stake, all in support of Brittney Griner.”

The Vice President said the WNBA serves to “inspire our young people and people across our nation to dream with ambition.” Expect Harris to shower Las Vegas with similar praise when they return to the nation's capital to celebrate their status as back-to-back champs.