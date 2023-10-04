When news broke that Adam Copeland‘s contract with WWE was coming to an end, fans from around the world started to imagine all sorts of different matches for the man formerly known as Edge, with the 31-time champion already having a list of his own with 14 wrestlers he'd like to throw down with in AEW along.

Though Copeland is now locked in as a member of the AEW Universe, with his first match already on the books versus Luchasaurus for a very special Tuesday edition of Dynamite on 10/10, there is potential for matches well beyond the promotion's roster of more than 100 wrestlers, with Tony Khan having partnerships with New Japan, Lucha Libre AAA, and Impact that could all produce dream matches for the “Rated R” Superstar in the AEW roster.

Discussing the freedom he feels as a member of AEW in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Copeland ripped off a few more names he would love to get in the ring with moving forward, including a very interesting match with none other than “The Rainmaker” himself, Kazuchika Okada.

“I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom,” Adam Copeland told Sports Illustrated. “I've never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that. How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag? Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they're keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.”

After famously wrestling four of the highest-rated matches in the history of The Wrestling Observer against Kenny Omega – plus plenty more five-plus star efforts against everyone from Will Ospreay to Bryan Danielson – getting Copeland in the ring with Okada would be the true definition of a dream match, as the prospects of Edge wrestling “The Rainmaker” was unimaginable even two months ago as he was gearing up for his final SmackDown match against Sheamus. If Tony Khan can send Omega and company over for WrestleKingdom, why not give Edge his own huge effort at the Tokyo Dome or just at Forbidden Door if TK wants to keep the profits? Either way, A-plus idea from the “Rated-R Superstar.”

Edge reflects on his relationship with WWE after leaving for AEW.

Later in his conversation with Justin Barrasso, Edge was asked about his relationship with WWE after opting to leave the promotion for AEW in arguably Tony Khan's biggest free agent signing of the year.

After 25 years on the WWE payroll, working some of the biggest matches in the promotion's history and revolutionizing the game as a member of the multiple huge TLC matches, did Edge become persona non grata with his former employer, or is there still some goodwill between the two sides, with the potential for a legends contract at some point in the future?

Well, according to the “Rated-R Superstar,” it sounds like he didn't burn too many bridges on his way out of the door.

“I am so thankful for every aspect of my career, and I'll be forever thankful for the WWE. It was the only place I wanted to work. We reached a place where we'd done all we could do together. And I guarantee you this–they're not mad. I'm not mad. I've received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad. They're happy for me. And I'm happy. They're going to continue to crush it, too. And I have more of an opportunity to help the entire wrestling business in AEW,” Edge told Sports Illustrated.

“I sat with this decision for a while. It wasn't a quick overnight thing. When I looked at this on paper, it was a no-brainer. But I was thinking with my head and my heart, and those two things don't always agree. My girls helped me see clearly on this decision. They love the idea that I get to work with Uncle Jay [Reso, Christian Cage's real name], who is my best friend. My girls made it all make so much sense for me.”

Will the day eventually come when Edge is back in a WWE ring, cutting a promo or participating in a funny skit a la other retired performers like Kurt Angle before him? Maybe yes, maybe no, but for now, Copeland is a member of AEW, and he appears to be incredibly happy about that fact.