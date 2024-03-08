For those who thought AI couldn't get any creepier, think again — AI technology firm Soul Machines has just unveiled “Digital Marilyn,” an AI-generated Marilyn Monroe chatbot who can interact with fans and respond to questions “in Marilyn’s signature voice and style,” the company announced in a press release.
Monroe passed away 62 years ago but apparently the tech world thinks its time for an avatar reboot. The announcement reads like something out of any number of dystopian sci-fi novels.
Soul Machines explains that “Digital Marilyn interacts with fans in real-time using advanced natural language processing, deep learning and GPT 3.5.”
Greg Cross, the CEO and co-found of Soul Machines, said “Digital Marilyn showcases our Biological AI, bringing an iconic personality to life through engaging dialogues and emotional intelligence.”
He continued, “It's more than nostalgia; it's a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions.”
Whether it is also a publicity stunt consciously intended to cause shock and awe remains to be seen.
And don't worry, if you're concerned that Digital Marilyn can read your personal emotional response to her/it and respond in kind, rest assured — she/it definitely can! (Did I say don't worry? I meant do worry!)
Soul Machines explains that “thanks” to its proprietary camera and microphone technology, “Every interaction is unique. Digital Marilyn analyzes your preferences and tailors her responses accordingly, fostering a genuine connection that resonates with you on an individual level.”
The company explains that the average length of conversation users have with their digital avatars is 20 minutes.
Oy, 20 minutes?! I shudder to think what users will come up with given that amount of time. Asking Marilyn to sing happy birthday to you ala her famous rendition to President John F. Kennedy is probably the least creepy request she'll have to deal with.
Digital Marilyn's abilities apparently allow her to “to engage in natural, fluid dialogue, adapting to your questions and interests in real-time… Mimicking the human nervous system, this technology allows Digital Marilyn to respond with realistic emotions and nuanced expressions, creating a deeply personal and memorable experience.”
If you're wondering how the company is allowed to create such a thing, the project was shockingly developed in partnership with the ironically named Authentic Brand Groups, which manages the rights to the late actor’s image and likeness.
(Note to self: Don't leave the rights to my image and likeness in Authentic Brand Groups' hands).
“Marilyn Monroe remains a timeless icon, inspiring generations with her talent, charisma, and enduring legacy,” said Dana Carpenter, EVP Entertainment, at Authentic Brands Group.
“We are thrilled to partner with Soul Machines, whose cutting-edge technology is the perfect match to bring Marilyn to life in the AI age,” she continued.
“While Marilyn Monroe can never be replaced or duplicated,” Carpenter continued, “Digital Marilyn opens exciting possibilities for multiple generations of fans to engage with her in a whole new way, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for her enduring spirit and the mark she left on the world.”
But isn't replacing and/or duplicating Marilyn Monroe precisely what this AI chatbot is doing?!
The public will get their first glimpse of this AI Marilyn Monroe at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. It will be presented at an invite-only event hosted by The Information held at The Eleanor on Friday.
If you enjoyed the book 1984 and the film Blade Runner and wished they were real, this event is for you. If you enjoy the real Marilyn Monroe, consider staying home and streaming a few of her classic movies instead.