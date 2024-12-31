Jordan Brand and Nike have been steady at work turning out some of the more iconic sneaker collaborations we've seen over the last few years. Professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester has been a longtime collaborator with Air Jordan and fresh off releasing his own inspired silhouette, he'll return to the Air Jordan 4 for a new and exclusive release come 2025.

Nigel Sylvester, longtime Nike partner and family member, first released his breakthrough collaboration of the Air Jordan 1 back in 2018. Just recently, Nike released his own silhouette, tailored to BMX riding and modeling itself after the classic Air Jordan 4.

Come 2025, we'll see a more nostalgic version of the silhouette as we see official teaser images of the colorway titled “Firewood Orange.” Per every Nigel Sylvester collaboration, these will be expected to come with a ton of hype.

Air Jordan 4 x Nigel Sylvester “Firewood Orange”

While the initial look is limited, we see at first glance the stunning Firewood Orange color throughout the entire shoe. There's a small hit of sail along the midsole and air unit, but the shoe is completely covered in the regal red/orange hue. The shoe features a monochromatic look, even down to the red Jumpman logo disguised along the tongue. The hallmark feature will be Sylvester's “BIKE AIR” replacing the typical “NIKE AIR” on the back heel tab. It's still uncertain what material these will come in, but by the looks of it we see a short suede upper extending throughout the hits of red along the eyelets.

Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 “Firewood Orange” is expected to drop March 23, 2025 after confirmation by Nigel Sylvester on his Instagram. The shoes will come with an expected price tag of $225, typical of a collaborative sneaker like this with premium materials. The shoes are expected to see a limited drop on Nike, so be sure to keep up with further word on when these will be releasing.