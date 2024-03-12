The anime community is currently in mourning following the recent passing of Akira Toriyama, the revered creator of Dragon Ball. Fans worldwide are paying tribute to the legendary artist, whose sudden loss has left a profound impact. Amidst the outpouring of grief, attention has turned to Japan as Toriyama's final interview has emerged, revealing surprising revelations about his relationship with anime, Comicbook reports.
In his last interview, conducted as part of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024, Toriyama confessed to not having watched most of his works. This admission has struck a chord with fans, shedding light on the enigmatic creator's perspective on the animated adaptations of his manga masterpieces. Toriyama also shared anecdotes about meeting Toyo Ashida, a prominent animator, and discussed the upcoming anime project, Dragon Ball Daima.
The interview was supposed to coincide with Toriyama receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival, an honor announced in December 2023. Although Toriyama was going to accept the award in person over the weekend, his untimely passing led to the release of the interview as a posthumous tribute to his enduring legacy.
In his own words, Akira Toriyama expressed a candid view of his involvement with anime, admitting, “To be honest, I have never had much interest in anime.” He went on to reveal that he didn't even watch his works after receiving anime adaptations, expressing apologies to the staff involved in the productions. Toriyama's humility and self-awareness regarding his limited engagement with anime productions have provided fans with a deeper understanding of his creative process and personality.