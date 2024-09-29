During Alabama football's thrilling 41-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs, Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe opened the floodgates with multiple big plays on their first drive, including a seven-yard touchdown run. As part of his touchdown display, Milroe did LeBron James' “Silencer” celebration. The next day, LeBron shared Milroe's celebration on his Instagram Story with a caption that read, “SILENCER WAS 🔥🔥🔥”

Expand Tweet

The Crimson Tide got out to a 28-0 nothing lead early in the second quarter. Despite fighting their way back and taking a one-point 34-33 lead with 2:31 left to play in the fourth quarter, Alabama football came up clutch with Ryan Williams' incredible game-winning 75-yard touchdown reception on their first play after Georgia's go-ahead score, per the Associated Press.

“I did a spin move and it was like in slow motion,” Williams said. “It looked faster on the screen.”

Expand Tweet

With Alabama football's win, they are the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. Milroe is also the new betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Crimson Tide's upcoming schedule doesn't pull many punches

While a couple of easy games are lined up against Vanderbilt and Mercer, Alabama football still has four ranked opponents on their schedule.

They must travel to Knoxville on October 19 to play the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. The following week, Alabama hosts the No. 9 ranked Missouri Tigers. Then there are two more tough road tests against No. 13 LSU and No. 19 Oklahoma. The season concludes against Auburn, and you never know what can happen in an Iron Bowl. Another ranked opponent will be on tap if the Crimson Tide makes it to the SEC Championship.

After Kalen DeBoer's first game (and win) against Georgia, he didn't mince words.

“We expect to win these games,” he said. “Of course, the locker room is full of excitement, but I also want to make sure they realize that’s the expectation. There’s a lot of season left.”

Alabama next faces the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 5 at 4:15 p.m. EST.