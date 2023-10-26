With the news of the Michigan football program and their “stealing signs” scandal, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, as well as USC head coach Lincoln Riley, have given their thoughts on the story and the possible solution.

Saban was on The Pat McAfee show when the host asked him for his thoughts on the huge news within college football, which the Crimson Tide head coach responded with a preface.

“I don't know enough about the Michigan investigation to really comment on the situation,” Saban said. “We would solve a lot of problems in College Football if we had a microphone in the helmet and there's no reason why we can't do that.”

When it comes to microphones in helmets, it's also a solution that the Trojans head coach mentioned during his press conference Thursday afternoon. He said that sign-stealing can be fixed “remarkably easily” according to Shotgun Spratling.

Furthering on his statement, Saban said that the art of giving signs to the offense is even harder on the players, so getting rid of it and telling the quarterback the play is a much easier method. He even mentioned in his early NFL coaching days how sign-stealing was the norm and the league went away with it and transferred to headsets.

“There's no reason you can't just tell the Quarterback what the play is,” Saban said to Pat McAfee. “You would get rid of all the signs and signals to get the play which is more difficult for the players.”

The No. 9 ranked Alabama football team's next game will be on Nov. 4 as they take on No. 15 LSU Tigers at 9:45 p.m. (EST) in a big SEC matchup.