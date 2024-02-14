Stiffler from American Pie just filed for divorce after 4 years

Seann William Scott, famously known for his role as Steve Stifler in the American Pie franchise, has filed for divorce from his wife Olivia Korenberg after four years of marriage. The 47-year-old actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, as per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2019, listed their date of separation as October 2, 2023. They share a 3½-year-old daughter named Frankie Rose, born in June 2020, for whom Scott has requested joint legal and physical custody.

This isn't Scott's first engagement with commitment. Prior to his marriage to Olivia, the actor was engaged to fashion model Lindsay Frimodt in 2012, though the relationship ended after a year.

Despite his personal life taking a turn, Scott remains celebrated for his portrayal of the infamous character Steve Stifler, a role he describes as a “dream come true.” Speaking to EW in 2019, he expressed his enduring fondness for the character, emphasizing that it was pivotal in shaping his career.

“At the beginning of my career, that genre of films of R-rated crazy comedies were doing really well, so as much as I wanted to maybe do something more dramatic or serious, I was like, this character is much more fun to play than the boring straight guy,” Scott said in October 2019.

While details of the divorce settlement remain undisclosed, the court documents indicate that spousal support will be provided according to the terms of the couple's prenuptial agreement.

Additionally, recent reports revealed that Scott listed his Venice, California, five-bedroom home for $4.9 million, adding another layer of change to his life amidst the divorce proceedings.

As Seann William Scott navigates this personal chapter, fans and colleagues alike await to see how he continues to evolve both on and off the screen.