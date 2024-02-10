Andy Reid's children have all lived different lives. Let's find out more about Britt, Garrett, Spencer, Drew Ann, and Crosby Reid.

Andy Reid has had a long life in football, and along the way, he has had to raise his five children. Tammy and Andy Reid have raised Britt, Garrett, Spencer, Drew Ann, and Crosby. Andy began coaching with the Green Bay Packers, serving as an offensive assistant from 1992 to 1998, winning a Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles hired him to be their head coach in 1999, and Reid performed well. He led the Eagles on nine playoff runs, six division titles, five NFC Championship games, and an appearance in Super Bowl 39. However, Reid moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs without winning a Super Bowl for the Eagles.

Andy has found success with the Chiefs, leading the team to 10 playoff appearances, eight consecutive division titles, six consecutive AFC Championship games, four Super Bowl appearances, and two Super Bowls. He has the chance to add another this season when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

Who are Andy Reid's children?

Andy has five children with his wife, Tammy Reid. Tammy gave birth to Garrett, Britt, Spencer, Drew Ann, and Crosby.

Andy's children have had a controversial and devastating past for him, but the couple's love and support for all their children is evident. Let's take a closer look at all of their offspring.

Britt Reid

Britt is the second of Andy and Tammy's children. He was another member of the family that took an interest in football. Britt played for four years at Harriton High School in Philadelphia and was a team captain.

He earned a degree in communications from Temple University and opted to pursue a coaching career after graduation. Britt worked as an assistant offensive line coach at St. Joseph's Preparatory School, but his NFL career started in 2009 as a training camp coordinator with the Eagles.

Britt Reid joined his father full time on the coaching staff of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 as a defensive quality-control coach. Over the next several years, he grew his role and was promoted to defensive line coach from 2016 to 2018.

His final role with the team was linebackers coach until 2020. The ending of his contract wasn't due to poor performance but instead more scandal for the Reid family.

Britt was involved in a car crash near the Chiefs training complex a few days before Super Bowl 55 in 2021 in which a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured. He was charged with a DWI, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years. He pled guilty to charges in September 2022 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Garrett Reid

Garrett was the firstborn and most tragic figure of the Reid family. He was born on April 13, 1983, and was there for many of Andy's travels as a football coach. Garrett was a big sports fan due to his father and was old enough to seek work with the Philadelphia Eagles when his father was a coach.

Garrett earned a position as a scout with the organization. He worked his way up to an assistant strength coach for the Eagles at the time of his devastating death.

Garrett was found unconscious in a dorm room at Lehigh University during training camp on Aug. 5, 2012. The team's physician attempted to revive him but was unsuccessful. After a toxicology report, the Reid family confirmed it was due to a heroin overdose.

Spencer Reid

Spencer is the youngest of the Reid clan and also has a love for football. He attended Temple University and was a member of their football team. After his time with the football team, he did a two-year mission for the Mormon Church in Fresno, Calif.

After the church mission, he attended the University of Utah and received a degree in kinesiology. He interned with his father for a year in 2018 and then joined Boston College's football team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He now works in the same role at Colorado State.

Drew Ann Reid

Drew Ann is the fourth-born Reid child. She has chosen to keep her life private, as she is not very active on social media.

She is married to certified strength and conditioning specialist Devin Woodhouse, and they have three children together. Drew Ann is actively a part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Crosby Reid

Crosby is the third child and first daughter of the Reid family. She grew up and attended school in Philadelphia. She isn't in the spotlight in the same way as Britt and Garrett, but briefly stepped into the limelight in 2015.

Crosby joined the list of Reids who performed on an NFL field, singing the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. She reportedly has two children with her husband, but little more is known.