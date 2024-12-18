Angel Reese had some admirers who simply just gave her the “ick.” On her latest episode of the Chicago Sky's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” she revealed that she used to get nasty love letters from prisoners.

“When I was in college, somehow, some way, these men in jail used to send love letters,” Reese told her guest co-host Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones. “Somehow one of them got my mom's address and my mom had to do all that and call the police and all that. I swear, he was talking about, ‘When I get out, I'm coming for you, imma be with you. We're going to have kids.' Sir, take a timeout.”

Jones weighed in on the love letters which she described the behavior as “nasty” and that they should add extra years to their prison sentences.

Angel Reese Speaks On How She Almost Reconsidered Her Basketball Career

When Reese wasn't dodging nasty love letters from felons, she was practicing making herself a star. The Chicago Sky rookie recently responded to how LSU made her the player she is today.

“Don’t come to LSU if you don’t do intense. Don’t come to LSU if you don’t want to be challenged,” LSU Women's Basketball Assistant Coach Gary Redus wrote on X. “Don’t come to LSU if you prefer to shy away from the moment.”

He continued: “We all chose each other. We yell, we fuss, we have fiery debates. WE ARE TRYING TO WIN! Don’t come to LSU if you aren’t.”

Reese reacted to Redus' post, revealing that she almost reconsidered playing basketball.

“Don’t come to LSU if you don’t want to rethink this hoop life cause you will be battle tested [crying emoji] happened time after time but definitely sooo worth it!!!,” she wrote.

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland in 2022 and ushered the franchise into their first championship win the following year. She was drafted to the WNBA in 2024 by Chicago Sky.