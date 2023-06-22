Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels failed to secure a win in their short two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a 2-0 loss at home Wednesday night. Nevertheless, Ohtani said he felt good about his performance and hinted at a change he made that might have him pitching even better going forward.

Via Sam Blum of The Athletic:

Shohei Ohtani on finding his mechanics: “I felt the most comfortable on the mound so far this year.” He noted that it's tough to describe the mechanical change, but feels like he's found something.

Ohtani had not been pitching over a few starts prior to his stint on the mound Wednesday night. Over his first three starts this June, he allowed nine earned runs on 17 hits (three home runs) over 17 total innings of action. But against the Dodgers, he appeared to have finally righted the ship, as he tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits while striking out a total of 12 batters.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If it weren't for the lack of run support behind him, Shohei Ohtani would have avoided picking up a pitching loss. Still, has a solid 6-3 record with a 3.13 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 15 starts so far in the 2023 MLB season. Opposing batters are also hitting just .179 against the Japanese superstar.

The Angels produced zero runs to four by the Dodgers in the Freeway Series. The Halos hope to recover their rhythm at the plate after a couple of days of rest, with their next game coming up on Friday on the road against the Colorado Rockies.