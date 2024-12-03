Former NFL star Antonio Brown reacted to Lamar Jackson's attempted hurdle of Isiah Rodgers during the Baltimore Ravens game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The moment was reminiscent of when Brown tried to hurdle Spencer Lanning during a punt return. Brown ended up kicking the punter in the face during the hurdle.

Brown did not let that go unnoticed. He posted a video of Jackson's hurdle attempt on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “I taught him that….”

Expand Tweet

The post has over 3.5 million views on X and went viral. Fans in the comments shared images and GIFs of Brown kicking Lanning in the face.

Who is Antonio Brown?

Previously, Antonio Brown was a legendary NFL receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, he had a stellar career with the Steelers.

During his run in Pittsburgh, Brown had seven 1,000-yard seasons. In his career, he has caught 928 passes for 12,281 yards and 83 touchdowns.

He then had brief stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has not played since the end of the 2021 season with the Buccaneers.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' disappointing loss to the Eagles

The Ravens fell to 8-5 and second place in the AFC North with their loss to the Eagles. They lost by a score of 24-19 (it was 24-12 before Jackson threw a touchdown with three seconds left in the game).

Lamar Jackson had another good game, despite the failed hurdle, throwing 237 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 79 yards on the ground with a long of 39 yards. Jackson did have two fumbles in the game, though.

Jackson is coming off his second MVP season of his career in 2023. He was also named to First-team All-Pro after the season. He is a former Heisman Trophy winner as well during his collegiate career at Louisville.

However, it was not enough to beat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point as well during the game. That is seven points that he left on the board with the misses.

The Ravens head into their bye week and will face the spiraling New York Giants out of it on December 15. They will travel to MetLife Stadium for the game before having a divisional showdown with the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens will then have games against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns before the postseason begins. They are likely hoping to make it further than the AFC Championship Game.