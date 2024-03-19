Pop sensation Ariana Grande has officially concluded her divorce proceedings with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, PageSix reports. The dissolution of their two-year marriage was confirmed on Tuesday by the Los Angeles Superior Court, marking the formal end of their union.
Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, reached a settlement in October 2023, but the court required a six-month waiting period before finalizing the judge's order. As part of the agreement, the Grammy-winning artist, with an estimated net worth of $240 million, will make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez, a luxury real estate broker. Additionally, Grande has agreed to split the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home evenly with Gomez and cover up to $25,000 in his attorney fees.
The former couple had previously signed a prenuptial agreement, streamlining the divorce process. Sources close to the situation revealed that Grande and Gomez had already settled the details of their separation before officially filing for divorce, ensuring a smooth and amicable transition.
Ariana Grande and Gomez began their relationship in early 2020, although they did not publicly confirm their romance until May of that year. They announced their engagement in December 2020 and tied the knot in May 2021. Following their split, Grande has reportedly been romantically linked with her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater.
In the midst of her personal life changes, Grande continues to soar professionally. Her latest album, “Eternal Sunshine,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her sixth album to achieve this feat. All 12 chart-eligible songs from the album, including the lead single “We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love),” debuted on the Hot 100 chart, further solidifying Grande's position as a music industry powerhouse.