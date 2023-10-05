Months after their cheating controversy, it seems Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship has gone further. Known for their roles in “Wicked,” the two are rumored to be sharing a home in New York City.

Sources close to the couple also revealed that Slater has informed his friends. Even his soon-to-be ex-wife, Lilly Jay, allegedly knew about his full-time cohabitation with the “Thank U, Next” singer.

An insider remarked, “They're really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.” Although representatives for Grande and Slater have yet to leave a comment on their relationship update.

This development comes less than a year after Grande and Slater first crossed paths while filming “Wicked” in London. The movie's production began in December 2022. Their romantic relationship blossomed over the following months.

Prior to her involvement with Slater, Ariana Grande was married to Dalton Gomez, with the marriage commencing in May 2021 and ending in a divorce in July. Ethan Slater, too, filed for divorce from his estranged wife, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, in July, shocking many, including Lilly Jay, who expressed her dismay in a candid interview. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl.”

Although neither Grande nor Slater has publicly addressed their relationship status or the timing of their connection relative to their separations, they were spotted on a public date at Disneyland on September 22. This was the first time they were photographed together and seen linking arms while enjoying the theme park in Anaheim, California.