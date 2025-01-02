The Arizona State football team lost a heartbreaker in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl on Wednesday. The Sun Devils pulled off a miraculous comeback in regulation in this one as they were down 24-8 in the fourth quarter, but 16 points in the final seven minutes sent things to overtime. Arizona State was a fourth and 13 stop away from getting the win, but Texas scored on that play to force double OT, and the Longhorns won it there. Still, it was a great season for head coach Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State.

Before the season started, the Arizona State football team was picked to finish last in the Big 12. This was year two for Kenny Dillingham with Arizona State, and it looked like the rebuild still had an uphill climb. Dillingham turned things around quickly, and he is proud of his team.

“What an incredible season!” Dillingham said in a post. “Losing sucks! But man I have never been so proud of a group of young men in my entire life! The bonds this team has is old school, and it’s real, these relationships will live on forever! This is a team that truly loves eachother, and watching it first hand is something I will never forget! #SunDevil4LIFE #LIFERS #FAMILY.”

Kenny Dillingham led this Arizona State football team to an 11-3 season, and they won the Big 12 and got to play in the College Football Playoff. Not very many people gave this team a shot ahead of Wednesday's game against Texas, but the Sun Devils proved they belonged as they were just a couple plays away from pulling off the upset and advancing to the next round.

It wasn't the outcome that they wanted, but there's a reason why Dillingham is so proud of this team. This was an incredible season for Arizona State, and the future looks bright with Dillingham leading the Sun Devils.