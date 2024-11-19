Ashton Jeanty and Boise State football continue to gallop over the Mountain West at 9-1 overall record and 6-0 in conference games. The more the Broncos win, the increased likelihood Jeanty's Heisman Trophy hype grows.

The star running back and BSU are two wins away from sealing the perfect MWC record. He's nearing 2,000 yards rushing and already has scored more than 20 touchdowns off handoffs. He's even forced an astonishing 105 missed tackles this season, per NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic Dane Brugler. Next on deck is a struggling 2-8 Wyoming team Saturday.

Jeanty, though, had to overcome some early struggles with the Broncos Saturday. The nation's top RB looked boxed in early at California's Silicon Valley. The Boise State star and Heisman hopeful faced up to nine San Jose State defenders in the box early on. The Spartans at one point held Jeanty and the ground game to just 13 yards rushing in the first quarter.

But Jeanty broke out of the slow start and wore down the Spartans. He busted the game open late in the second half on a 36-yard scoring rumble. Jeanty ended the evening tallying 32 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos stampeded to a 42-21 romp.

Will Jeanty deliver more of the same performance in Laramie? Time to dive into the bold predictions for Jeanty before he takes on the Cowboys.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty will surpass 200 yards versus Wyoming

Granted, this was last week's prediction for Jeanty ahead of the San Jose State game. He wound up being 41 yards shy of the mark.

But Jeanty has a stronger chance to scale 200 yards for a multitude of reasons. Wyoming comes in allowing 201.2 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys rank 10th out of 12 MWC teams in stopping the run, which additionally makes them 116th overall in the nation against ground attacks. The home team for Saturday's contest is also walking in having surrendered 248 rushing yards to Colorado State in the 24-10 loss.

Wyoming's defense may employ a similar scheme SJSU tried running. But the Cowboys' run defense now gets the best RB on their schedule. Jeanty looks like he'll wear down Wyoming right away.

Jeanty will break one run of 40 yards or more

Colorado State had three different running options break loose on runs of 32, 38, and 46 yards each. Jeanty, though, is known for breaking out multiple long distance runs by himself.

That said, we're envisioning at least one 40-yard run or higher for this game. Wyoming only has delivered two games when the longest run allowed was under 20 yards (Idaho and Utah State). Containing Jeanty is far more challenging.

Jeanty will score three touchdowns for third straight week

Jeanty delivered the hat trick after his team was down 14-0 in San Jose. His three touchdowns came against the highest ranked run defense left on Boise State's regular season schedule.

Just imagine what Jeanty can do against a unit that ranks far lower than the Spartans. Don't be shocked if Jeanty scores three single game touchdowns for the third straight week — which will become a first for him this season.

Jeanty will officially surpass 2,000 yards during this game

The NCAA's top rushing yards leader is heading to War Memorial Stadium with 1,893 yards. He only needs 107 more to hit 2,000 for the season.

This is the perfect game for Jeanty to finally scale that mark. He's set to become the MWC's first 2,000-yard back since Rashaad Penny of San Diego State back in 2017. And by topping 2,000 yards, Jeanty will have newer fuel for his Heisman-winning chances.