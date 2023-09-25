The Houston Astros square off with the Seattle Mariners for the start of a massive three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Astros are in a very tight divisional and Wild Card race heading into the last week of the season. Houston trails the Texas Rangers by 2.5 games in the division, and they lead the Mariners by half a game. The winner of this series will most likely get the final spot in the Wild Card. Houston has lost seven of their last 10 games, and they were just swept by the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. The Astros end the season with three games against the Mariners, and three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, so it does not get any easier for them.

The Mariners have lost six of their last 10 games, and they were just swept by the Texas Rangers over the weekend. The Mariners are the odd team out of the Wild Card race at the moment, so they have some ground to make up. As mentioned, they trail the Astros by just half a game, so this series is massive. Seattle finishes the season with these three games against the Astros, and then they play a four game series against the Rangers. Luckily, their last seven games are played in Seattle, so there is a chance for them to win and sneak into the playoffs.

Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for the Astros. Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners.

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-215)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Mariners

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Verlander will be getting the ball to open this series, and the Astros need him to have a good game. Houston has a tough matchup at the plate, so Verlander needs to be at the top of his game. Verlander has been just okay for the Astros. His WHIP is 1.22, his ERA is 3.93, and he has 50 strikeouts in 55 innings. One thing that has been better is his control. He has a 5/1 K/BB ratio with the Astros, and that is significantly better than his stat with the Mets. Verlander needs to have a good game. If he can go six innings and allow just two or three runs, the Astros will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Luis Castillo has been the best pitcher on the Mariners. He has a 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 207 strikeouts, and a .211 oBA. Castillo has been especially good at home this season. He has a 2.52 ERA, his K/9 is much higher, and opponents are batting just .178 off him at T-Mobile Park. Castillo should be able to have that same type of start. If he does, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Castillo has a 2.57 ERA in two starts against the Astros this season. He has gone seven innings in both games against Houston this season. He has allowed just five hits in both those games, but he does not strike out as many batters against the Astros. Castillo has had success against the Astros this season, and that needs to continue in this game. If Castillo does have another good game, the Mariners will cover.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Both teams are trying to end a losing streak in this game. The Mariners are the favorites in this game, and I am going to rock with them. I think Castillo shuts down the Astros, and Verlander gives up four or five runs. I am going to take the Mariners.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+176), Over 7.5 (+100)