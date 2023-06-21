Atlanta United and New York City FC meet in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Atlanta United-New York City FC prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Atlanta United (7-7-4) continues to pick up some steam as it remains unbeaten in the last six games. The Five Stripes got a 3-1 win in the last game against DC United. The Georgia-based team remains in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

New York City FC (4-7-7) is currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The Pigeons have not been at their best so far this season, posting an active 10-game winless run. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Here are the Atlanta United-New York City FC soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Atlanta United-New York City FC Odds

Atlanta United FC: -125

New York City FC: +280

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -140

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why Atlanta United Can Beat New York City FC

Atlanta United has been playing some nice football, getting the ninth-best record in the MLS. Atlanta is placed sixth in the Eastern Conference, trailing Cincinnati, Nashville, New England, Philadelphia, and Columbus. They have 28 points out of 18 games played.

The Five Stripes got a good result last timeout. In their last match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Giorgos Giakoumakis' goal was equalized by DC United's Taxiarchis Fountas in the first half. Going into the second half, Andrew Gutman and Tyler Wolff got the goals to give Atlanta a six-game unbeaten run.

Based on the past four games, they dissected Colorado Rapids to a 4-0 victory, while securing draws with Chicago Fire, Orlando City, New England Revolution, and Los Angeles FC. They hope to extend their six-game active unbeaten run after losing four straight games to Memphis 901 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and to Nashville, Inter Miami, and Charlotte in the domestic league.

When it comes to goals, Atlanta has shown some great goal-scoring diversity this year. They have the most goals in the league with 35, but they only pose a +6 goal differential. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the team with 10 goals. Thiago Almada has seven goals and eight assists to lead the team in goal contributions. Brooks Lennon has one goal and six assists. Each of Tyler Wolff, Luiz Araujo, Andrew Gutman, and Caleb Wiley has three goals.

Although Atlanta does not have a good road record, they play much at home. In nine games at home, Atlanta has only lost once, won six times, and drew twice. Their goals scored (22) doubles their goals conceded (11).

For Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda, they will continue to show their offensive variations, as 11 different players have put in at least one goal for the Five Stripes. However, there are some players who will not be available. Erik Lopez, Santiago Sosa, and Ozzie Alonso are out due to injuries. Machop Chol is still suspended due to visa issues. Juan Jose Purata needs to be careful as he already has four yellow cards.

Why New York City FC Can Beat Atlanta United

New York City FC is in dismal form at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this match. The Bronx Blues are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, three points away from a playoff qualification spot. NYCFC also wants to put an end to its active 11-game winless run.

In their previous fixture, New York City FC drew 1-1 in the MLS match with Columbus Crew. In that match, New York City FC managed 53% possession and 13 shots on goal with five of them on target. The game almost looked like a loss, but Gabriel Segal's effort in injury time was enough

It is worth noting that the Boys in Blue have had real problems scoring goals in their past six encounters, contributing to the disappointing return of just four. In those matches, the Pigeons have also seen the overall goal tally of their opponents equal by eight.

New York City’s 2023 MLS campaign consists of four victories, seven draws, and seven losses. That’s not the sort of display that earns the team a place in the final series but New York is definitely working its way to some improvements. The Pigeons are, however, still winless in their travels, notching four draws and five losses in nine games.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Atlanta United in the MLS, with their previous such meeting in April this year ending in a 1-1 draw.

Thiago Martins and Maxime Chanot are absent from Nicholas Cushing's squad. Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez are leading the team with four goals, while Richard Ledezma has three assists. Talles Magno has four goal involvements for the squad. Meanwhile, the likes of Braian Cufre, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez, Tayvon Gray, and Mitja Ilenic have four yellow cards, so they must be careful not to pick another one, or else they will be suspended.

Final Atlanta United-New York City FC Prediction & Pick

The Boys in Blue can definitely put an end to their away struggles, but Atlanta is just unstoppable at home. More goals are expected as both teams have frail defensive lines, but the hosts will take the win.

Final Atlanta United-New York City FC Prediction & Pick: Atlanta United (-125), Over 2.5 goals (-140)